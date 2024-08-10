Will Virginia Tech Be Included In Monday's AP Top 25 Release?
The 2024 College Football season is getting closer and the first AP top 25 of the year is going to be released on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Will that poll have Virginia Tech in it?
The first Coaches Poll of the season that was released did not have the Hokies in it and it will be interesting to see if the coaches have a different view on Virginia Tech. You could argue that they should be in that 20-25 range, but if they are not, I don't think it is going to take long for Virginia Tech to climb in the rankings.
Virginia Tech will not be talked about much during the first couple of weeks of the season, but they have big games against Rutgers and Miami, which could set the tone for the rest of the season. Florida State (13), Clemson (14), Miami (16), and NC State (22) were the ACC teams ranked above them in the Coaches Poll, which is right in line with how the media voted them to finish in the ACC (6th). This could be the best Virginia Tech team since 2016, the last time that the Hokies made the ACC Championship game. They have a dynamic quarterback and run game, head coach Brent Pry has praised the wide receiver group this offseason, they return a solid group of pass rushers, and perhaps the best cornerback duo in the ACC. There is a lot to be excited about in Blacksburg this upcoming season.
When naming eight potential sleepers for the college football playoff, 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford listed Virginia Tech:
Key season-defining matchups: at Miami, Clemson
"There's not a coach in the ACC who looks at his two-deep with more confidence heading into the season than Brent Pry considering the wealth of veteran leadership back for the Hokies. Virginia Tech has the most returning starters in the ACC, including every notable playmaker offensively along with several key pieces on the other side of the football, highlighted by Antwuan Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson. Virginia Tech plays only two ranked opponents — Miami and Clemson — and should be favored in 10 games."
There are some trap games that Virginia Tech will have to watch out for (Rutgers and Georgia Tech come to mind), but this team should be in the thick of the ACC title conversation.
In fact, Late Kick's Josh Pate called the Hokies a "sleeping giant" on one of his recent shows:
”Here’s a what-if for you, what if a former sleeping giant, or I guess a current sleeping giant in college football awakens this year? [Whom] would that be? I think Virginia Tech counts. Now kids — kids, some of you in my college-age audience are laughing right now, but you shouldn’t be. You don’t know what you don’t know. You don’t know about Virginia Tech, the National Championship contender, but Virginia Tech used to be a National Championship contender. You don’t know about an entire generation — including me, who grew up, not Virginia Tech fans, but when we knew there was going to be a Thursday night game in Blacksburg, or even a Saturday night game in Blacksburg, didn’t matter who you rooted for, you would make sure to tune in. You’d make sure to tune in ten minutes before the game starts, because you get to see ‘Enter Sandman’ and you get to see this incredible spectacle, up in the mountains, the hills of Virginia, it’s awesome. We haven’t seen that as a national spectacle for a while. What if they wake up? They’ve got a shot this year. They’ve got a shot, they’ve got a workable schedule, they’ve got a team that’s totally in touch with their identity, [and] they could have a high-level run game with Kyron Drones at quarterback— contributing to that. I was up there this spring, and sat down with Brent Pry, he’s really excited up there… There’s a game, [that’s] a long way away, so I’m not saying let’s talk about it now, but there’s a game in early November, where if they navigate the early portion of their schedule, even if they have one loss, they can afford to drop one. But if they’re a one loss or better team in early November, that’s when Clemson comes to town. November 9th. [When] Clemson comes to town, if we have a one loss or better Virginia Tech on that day or night, you will see Lane Stadium like some of us remember it being, maybe a generation ago. “
This is setting up to be a season to remember for Virginia Tech and it starts on Aug. 31st at Vanderbilt.