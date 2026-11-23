ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has Virginia Tech playing the first FBS bowl game ever held in Puerto Rico.

His update Monday morning sends the Hokies to the inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl against Appalachian State, a Wednesday night kickoff at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on Dec. 16. That’s nine days before Christmas and 15 days before the Sun Bowl, where two other national projections still have Tech.

The 28-20 loss at Miami did that. Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5 ACC) led 14-0 in the first quarter and 20-14 in the third. Then it gained 6 yards on 12 fourth-quarter plays while the Hurricanes scored the last 14 points and clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game. It was the Hokies’ third straight loss.

Where the board sits

Schlabach had the Hokies in the Military Bowl a week ago. So did Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, who moved them to the Fenway Bowl in Boston on Dec. 26 against Memphis.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN kept Tech in El Paso and swapped its opponent from Arizona to Washington. Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated left his pick alone: the Holiday Bowl against USC on Dec. 28.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports moved the Hokies up after a loss. Clemson won over the weekend, and Lassan bumped the Tigers from the Sun Bowl to the Holiday, which opened the El Paso seat. Tech slid into it from Duke’s Mayo Bowl, where he had the Hokies against Penn State a week ago.

What the boards say about Virginia

Every board also places Virginia, which visits Lane Stadium on Saturday, at 6-5 and 4-4 in the league. Line the two schools up board by board, and most of them read like a pick on the Commonwealth Cup.

The Sun Bowl’s selection page lists the ACC’s partners in three groups. The Holiday, Pop-Tarts, and Gator come first; then the Pinstripe, Duke’s Mayo, and Sun; then the Fenway, Military, Birmingham, and Gasparilla. The San Juan Bowl was announced Oct. 22 and isn’t on the list.

Three boards put Tech a full group ahead of Virginia. Fischer sends the Hokies to San Diego and the Cavaliers to the Bronx. Bonagura splits them between El Paso and Annapolis; Lassan between El Paso and Tampa.

Schlabach flips it, with Virginia in Charlotte and Tech in San Juan. Crawford has Virginia in San Juan and Tech in Boston.

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The standings explain the split. Tech and Pitt are 3-5 in ACC play, last among the league’s 10 bowl-eligible teams, and Pitt beat the Hokies in Blacksburg on Oct. 2. A win Saturday makes Tech 7-5 and 4-5, tied with Virginia in the league and holding the head-to-head win. A loss makes it 6-6 and 3-6, two league wins behind a 7-5 Virginia.

Losing wouldn’t cost Tech a bowl. Athlon projects the ACC short of eligible teams for three of its tie-ins: the Fenway, Birmingham and San Juan. It would send the Hokies to the back of the line.

Record prediction: 7-5

Miami was the one loss left in my 7-5 projection, so the number holds. All of it now rides on Virginia.

Tech opened as a 3.5-point favorite, and I’d lean on the defense that showed up in Miami Gardens. SMU and Stanford scored 91 points on it in the two games before. At Hard Rock Stadium, it held the ACC’s only unbeaten team in league play to 28, and cornerback Joshua Clarke intercepted Darian Mensah twice.

The worry is an offense that managed 55 yards on 21 plays after halftime.

My bowl projection: Sun Bowl

I’m taking Tech out of Yankee Stadium and sending it to El Paso: the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, against a Pac-12 legacy school. Bonagura has Washington there. Lassan has Arizona.

Two things moved me off the Pinstripe. Pitt has the head-to-head win over Tech, and it sits in the Bronx on two boards, Bonagura’s and Lassan’s. And Clemson’s win pushed the Tigers up the order, which is how El Paso opened on Lassan’s board in the first place.

Tech’s last trip to El Paso ended in a 42-12 loss to UCLA in 2013. Its last Pinstripe Bowl came in 2021, and the Sun Bowl lists avoiding repeat appearances among the factors it weighs against the ACC.

The ceiling is Fischer’s pick: the Holiday against USC. That takes a win Saturday and a bowl choosing a 7-5 Tech over Clemson, SMU or Duke, all of which have more league wins than the Hokies right now.

Bowl pairings come out after Miami and Wake Forest play for the ACC title on Dec. 5. By then, Tech’s place in line will have been settled for a week.