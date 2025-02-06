How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Syracuse: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
After defeating SMU, Virginia Tech hopes they can stay in the win column tonight when they host Syracuse.
Virginia Tech is 10-8 all-time against Syracuse in women’s basketball in a series that dates back to 1988. The Hokies are 9-7 in conference games against Syracuse (4-1 BIG EAST, 5-6 ACC). At home, VT is 4-3 against the Orange. The Hokies have won four straight in the series by an average of 21 points per game. Included in that stretch is the 102-53 drubbing at the JMA Wireless Dome when the Hokies put up the most points by a visitor in that building’s history in 2022
Tech has won 10 or more games in a season at Cassell for the fourth consecutive season. Excluding the COVID season (2020-21), it’s been since 2014-15 that the team did not reach that mark. VT owns six or more ACC wins for the eighth straight season and 11th time overall since joining the league in 2004.
The Hokies will finish a three-game homestand against Syracuse before concluding the regular season with four of six games on the road. Four of those contests are against squads below VT in the ACC standings (UNC & Cal are not). VT is 11-0 this season when leading at the half. Tech is pushing towards the postseason. In Charlie Creme’s latest Bracketology (ESPN), the Hokies are an 11-seed. It would be a fifth straight NCAA bid for the program, which has never been done before in Blacksburg.
Here is how you can watch the game tonight:
How To Watch
When: Thursday, Feb. 6th
Where: Reynolds Coliseum
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV/Livestream: ACC Network
TELEVISION (ACC NETWORK EXTRA): Jenn Hildreth & Brook Weisbrod
RADIO (VT SPORTS NETWORK) Evan Hughes and Mack McCarthy HokieSports App
