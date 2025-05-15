Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs UVA Game One Score
How are the Hokies doing against the Cavs?
It is crunch time for Virginia Tech. The Hokies 29-22 (11-16) are still a ways away from being included in the NCAA Tournament.
For the next three days, Virginia Tech will be taking part in a crucial Commonwealth Clash series that could send the Hokies to the ACC Tournament on the right note.
UVa 30-16 (14-10) is riding a six-game winning run, which includes a series win over ACC foe Miami. As of late, the Cavs have been able to compile three straight ACC series wins in a row.
As a matter of fact, UVa is 10-1 over their last 11 competitions, with their sole loss coming to a dead rubber against Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech Lineup
