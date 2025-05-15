All Hokies

Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs UVA Game One Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Cavs?

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

It is crunch time for Virginia Tech. The Hokies 29-22 (11-16) are still a ways away from being included in the NCAA Tournament.

For the next three days, Virginia Tech will be taking part in a crucial Commonwealth Clash series that could send the Hokies to the ACC Tournament on the right note.

UVa 30-16 (14-10) is riding a six-game winning run, which includes a series win over ACC foe Miami. As of late, the Cavs have been able to compile three straight ACC series wins in a row.

As a matter of fact, UVa is 10-1 over their last 11 competitions, with their sole loss coming to a dead rubber against Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech Lineup

