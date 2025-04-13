LIVE Updates Virginia Tech Softball vs Notre Dame Game Three Score
From our own Kaden Reinhard
Tech has been on an insanely dominant stretch here of late, winning its last 14 contests, including a series sweep over ranked Stanford to end March. Since that series, the Hokies have either shut out their opponent or beaten their opponent by way of run rule.
The last loss for the Hokies was suffered in Blacksburg against the in-state foe, the Virginia Cavaliers. Tech was searching for the sweep against the Cavs, but they fell just short of doing so. Since then, the Hokies have picked up a no-hitter and six shutouts in their path to 14 straight victories.
Racking up 17 shutouts on the season, finding the first run for the Fighting Irish will be crucial. Tech loves to use the long ball to get ahead early and punish teams for not being able to catch up in the race to the seventh inning.
Virginia Tech lineup
