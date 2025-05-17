Live Updates: Virginia Tech vs Belmont Score
How are the Hokies doing against the Bruins?
After the Hokies barely lost to the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, the Hokies are now in an elimination game against the Belmont Bruins. If the Hokies win tonight, it is a rematch against the Crimson Tide tomorrow.
Virginia Tech Lineup
First Inning
Tech takes an early 2-0 lead.
Second Inning
Hokies add one, to make it 3-0, the Hokies have three hits already.
Third Inning
Despite, the Bruins getting runners on all three bases, Tech escapes without allowing a single run and heads into the fourth up 3-0.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Softball: Crimson Tide Stand High on Home Turf vs Hokies
Live Updates: Virginia Tech vs UVA Game Three score
Published |Modified