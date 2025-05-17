All Hokies

Live Updates: Virginia Tech vs Belmont Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Bruins?

Connor Mardian

After the Hokies barely lost to the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, the Hokies are now in an elimination game against the Belmont Bruins. If the Hokies win tonight, it is a rematch against the Crimson Tide tomorrow.

Virginia Tech Lineup

First Inning

Tech takes an early 2-0 lead.

Second Inning

Hokies add one, to make it 3-0, the Hokies have three hits already.

Third Inning

Despite, the Bruins getting runners on all three bases, Tech escapes without allowing a single run and heads into the fourth up 3-0.

