How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

It was a heartbreaking loss for Virginia Tech on Wednesday against SMU, but in that effort they showed that they can hang with the most talented teams in the conference. Now they have to show that they can bounce back from tough losses and get back in the win column. They will face Notre Dame at home today and while the Fighting Irish might not have an impressive record, they are not going to be an easy out for this team.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

TV | ACC Network

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

Who wins?

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) runs down court after making a three point basket against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Hokies are 12-10 all-time against Notre Dame and 9-9 in conference games. Former BIG EAST foes, the two clubs have met 15 times in ACC play, with the Hokies owning a 9-6 advantage. Under Mike Young, VT is 8-2 since 2019-20. At Cassell Coliseum, VT is 4-4 against the Irish, winning each of the last four meetings dating back to Jan. 1, 2019.

Last season, VT traveled to Notre Dame and earned a narrow 65-63 victory behind a double-double from Tobi Lawal (15 points, 10 rebounds). Each of the last seven games in the series have been decided by single digits, with the Hokies owning a 6-1 record in those contests. The total score in those games is 539-517. VT and Notre Dame have played two common opponents in Stanford and Cal this season. Both squads went 1-1 against those clubs, with each defeating a different team. Notre Dame beat Stanford 47-40 and fell to Cal 72-71.

Tech fell at SMU by a point, their second one-point loss in ACC play. Their three league losses are by a total of five points. It was the first loss for VT this season when four or more athletes scored in double figures. Five had 10+ against the Mustangs. Jailen Bedford recorded his second 20-point

game of the month, leading Tech with 22 in the contest. He is averaging 16.75 ppg in Jan. Forward Amani Hansberry scored six points, his lowest output of the season. It was just the second game he was held under 10 and the first since a Nov. 16 win vs. Charlotte.

Virginia Tech is not in must win territory yet, but they can't afford to keep dropping ACC games if they hope to be an NCAA Tournament. A win today would not be a resume type of win, but one that they really need.

