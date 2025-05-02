Live Updates: No.15 Virginia Tech vs No. 9 FSU Softball Game One Score
From our own Kaden Reinhard
The ACC number one overall seed will come down to a top-15 matchup between the No.15 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-8, 17-4 ACC) and the No.9 Florida State Seminoles (42-7, 16-2).
Oddly enough, both powerhouse programs enter this set after dropping their most recent game. Games on Sunday are often the wildcard game, anything can happen after both teams have left their all on the field Friday and Saturday. The Hokies are 7-4 on Sunday, and the Seminoles are 5-2.
With the Hokies needing to take all three from the Seminoles to win the ACC regular season, the Sunday set could prove to be decisive.
The Hokies and Seminoles have been riding one and two atop the ACC all season, and it has been to nobody's surprise. Florida State has accounted for seven of the last ten ACC regular season titles, and the Hokies have one as well in that stretch. From the moment the schedule was announced, the feeling that this series could have a major impact on the season was clear and it seems the whole seasn has been leading up to this.
Stellar win streaks from both squads have propelled their momentum all season. a season-best 14 from the Seminoles would be a mark any team would be proud to accomplish. Tech ran a win streak up to a nation-leading 17 games before falling victim to Pitt on the road.
Virginia Tech lineup:
First Inning
Tech allows early runners and FSU strikes two runs on the board
Second Inning
Despite the Hokies putting two outs on the board, the 'Noles add another run to make it 3-0. The Hokies' offense is just a bit out of sync.
