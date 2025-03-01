NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Da'Quan Felton
Da'Quan Felton was a relatively unknown wide receiver coming out of high school. Earning a scholarship at Norfolk State, he quickly emerged as one of the best receivers in the MEAC.
Felton totaled nine touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards as a Spartan.
After his transfer announcement, only one Power Five team was on the board for him: Virginia Tech.
Felton excelled in his first year as a Hokie, reeling in eight touchdowns and 667 yards.
For the Hokies, the 2024 season was underwhelming. Tech finished 6-7, and Felton’s numbers declined as well, totaling just 330 yards and two touchdowns.
While his second year saw a dip in production, Felton was still granted a rare NFL combine invite along with fellow Hokies Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., Jaylin Lane, Dorian Strong, Aeneas Peebles and Bhayshul Tuten.
Felton started his combine in his typical athletic fashion reeling in a 4.53 40-yard dash time
Below is the analysis from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
Overview
Height, weight, speed prospect whose production suffered from scheme fit and quarterback play in 2024. Felton is a linear mover who needs to be used with a heavier dose of vertical routes to be effective. He’s a nonchalant route runner underneath with below-average hands and run-after-catch talent. While his ball-tracking fails to stand out, he can out-stride and uncover against wide corners looking to run with his post and go routes. The 2024 production was disappointing, but there will be teams ready to believe in the speed and measurables with the hope he can become a rotational option to take the top off of coverages.
Strengths
- Premium blend of size, length and speed.
- Uses hand-fighting to shoo handsy corners away.
- Able to overtake defenders on deep throws.
- Vertical talent will be better utilized by a more accurate QB.
- Has the elevation and reach to tower over corners on jump balls.
Weaknesses
- Meanders into zone-beaters without much urgency.
- Body catches and allows throws to get on top of his hands.
- Career drop rate could be a bit alarming to NFL teams.
- Below-average ball-tracking and catch adjustments on the move.
- Run after catch can be clunky and lack elusiveness.
