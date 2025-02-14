BREAKING: Virginia Tech Pitcher throws second-straight Perfect Game

All Hokies

Emma Lemley has been completely dominant.

April 21, 2007; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Players on the Virginia Tech Hokies softball team huddle together before the start of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Tech Softball Park in Blacksburg, VA. This was the first home softball game for Virginia Tech since the since the shootings occurred on April 16, 2007, which claimed the lives of 32 victims. Virginia Tech defeated Maryland 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Copyright © James Lang
Emma Lemley has had the most dominant start to a college softball season ever. Lemley has thrown three consecutive complete game shutouts, and two consecutive perfect games while striking out 38 batters and only allowing three baserunners.

Lemley's first perfect game came during the Hokies' second game against the College of Charleston. Virginia Tech run-ruled Charleston in their first matchup, 11-0, and the trend continued in the second game. Lemley disposed of the Charleston offense, needing just 66 pitches and 5.0 innings to take down Charleston with eight strikeouts. Emma only threw 16 pitches that weren't strikes.

Nothing could prepare Lemley for her next performance where she would make Virginia Tech history. She would pitch in a performance that would make her the first ever Hokie to throw perfect games in consecutive appearances. It was Virginia Tech's ninth perfect game of all time and the second against a ranked team. This was also Lemley's third career no-hitter.

The Hokies were set to face off against No. 21 Northwestern in what shaped up to be a hard matchup. The Wildcats defeated No. 8 Duke 4-1 with other wins over Southern Miss and Kennesaw State.

Lemley would proceed to strike out 10 different Wildcat batters as she struck out 16 out of 21 batters that she would face. Only one Wildcat batter evaded a Lemley strikeout as Grace Nieto went 0-for-2 with two fly-outs to left field. Lemley struck out the final five batters she faced. Not only is this one of the most dominant performances by itself, it comes off the tails of another perfect game.

Lemley is locked in right now.

RJ Schafer
