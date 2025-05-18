How to Watch: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa Regional Final
Setting up a fourth matchup between the two programs with a possible fifth looming, an unfamiliar-familiar foe stands in the Hokies' way of returning to their third Super Regional in the last five seasons.
No.2 Virginia Tech Hokies (43-12, 18-6 ACC) vs No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide (39-21, 12-12)
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST -- If necessary, game two will be 30 minutes after game one.
STADIUM
• Rhoades Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV/ONLINE
• The Sunday game(s) will be available on ESPN+.
With Tech advancing to the regional finals, the Crimson Tide awaits them for a tango on Sunday.
Bama punched its ticket to a nationally leading 22nd straight regional finals appearance with a win over the Hokies early Saturday afternoon, with a closely contested matchup, 4-3.
This matchup is the fourth of the season between these two power-four conference programs. More than either team played against any other foe all season.
Believe in fate or not--the two-game set, back in February, prepared both of these squads for the regional final, with neither team wanting to end the season during the second weekend of May.
Tech picked up the victory in the first contest with Emma Lemley taking home the W in a low-scoring pitchers' duel, 2-1. Two games later, the Crimson Tide sent the Hokies back to Blacksburg with a split series and a run-rule victory, 9-1.
It was the Hokies that struck first in the early Saturday set, tallying a two-run top of the first to jump ahead early.
A valiant effort to nullify the comeback was no success for Emma Mazzarone in the circle, giving up four runs with three earned.
Alabama will be well-rested competing on Sunday, enjoying the cool inside air after knocking Tech to the losers' bracket. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the losers' bracket run-rule victory over the Belmont Bruins has given the Hokies momentum riding into the contest with the Crimson Tide.
Over the two sets, beating the Bruins by a total score of 16-1--showing the double-edged sword the Tech program is.
The offensive attack from the Hokies can spark danger at any moment's notice. This year, taking a contest with a 21-0 victory and sending 11 home runs over was good enough for a new ACC single-game record for home runs.
That game was a retaliation for an upset loss against Pitt, a win that ended a 15-game streak of the Hokies.
Sophie Kleiman got the start for the Hokies against the Bruins, showing the depth not only offensively, but defensively, being able to confidently toss three different arms in regional play.
This allows the third overall pick in the inaugural AUSL draft, Emma Lemley, to more than likely be in line to get the start against Bama in the win-or-go-home contest.
Tech head coach Pete D'Amour has instilled mental toughness in his team all season. It all will come to fruition in the do-or-die game(s) on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
