LaNorris Sellers Had Sweet Gesture for Frank Beamer After South Carolina's Week 1 Win

This was a pretty cool moment between Sellers and his head coach's father.

Sellers had a sweet gesture for his coach's father. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
LaNorris Sellers and the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks started their 2025 season off with a bang on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Virginia Tech Hokies 24-11. While there were plenty of storylines woven into this one—including Sellers' Heisman Trophy campaign—the biggest was that of the Beamer family.

Frank Beamer, who spent nearly 30 years as the head coach at Virginia Tech and remains tied to the program, is the father of South Carolina's current head coach, Shane Beamer. The 78-year-old was in attendance for Sunday's contest and even made an appearance on ESPN's pregame coverage—sporting Gamecocks gear with a Virginia Tech pin underneath.

Following the win, and amid an on-field celebration, Sellers took it upon himself to gift the elder Beamer with a game ball. Take a look at the sweet gesture here:

Awesome stuff.

Now 1-0, South Carolina continues their campaign next Saturday, Sept. 6 when they'll host South Carolina State at Columbia's Williams-Brice Stadium. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, will look to get in the win column with a home contest vs. Vanderbilt.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

