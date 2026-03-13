Live Score Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs UVA Baseball (Game 1)
Virginia Tech is set to face off against Virginia in Charlottesville to open it's second weekend of conference play at 4:00 PM today.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
Top of the 1st
A hit by pitch on Locurto and a pair of hits from Ball and Lutterman allowed Locurto to come around to score to open the game.
Bottom of the 1st
An error from Nick Locurto allowed AJ Gracia to reach second. Sam Harris singles and Harrison Didawick tripled to bring in two unearned runs.
Top of the 2nd
Virginia Tech goes down in order with a pair of strikeouts from Petrich and Gates and a pop up from Ethan Gibson.
Bottom of the 2nd
UVA tacked on another run off the bat of Eric Decker, who doubled to bring in Kyle Johnson from second. AJ Gracia was intentionally walked before Joe Tiroly grounded out to end the frame.
Top of the 3rd
Ethan Ball's two out single was the Hokies only action on the basepaths. Scoreless inning for Virginia Tech.
Bottom of the 3rd
Harrison Didawick singles and Noah Murray walks, but Zach Johnson grounded into an inning-ending double play to get the Hokies out of the jam. Ethan Grim has allowed on earned run in three innings of work.
Top of the 4th
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.