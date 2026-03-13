Live Score Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs UVA Baseball (Game 1)

Virginia Tech is set to face off against Virginia in Charlottesville to open it's second weekend of conference play at 4:00 PM today.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

Starting lineup for the #Hokies in game on against UVA:



Treyson Hughes - CF

Nick Locurto - LF

Ethan Ball - 2B

Sam Grube - 1B

Hudson Lutterman - DH

Henry Cooke - C

Owen Petrich - 3B

Sam Gates - RF

Ethan Gibson - SS



SP - Ethan Grim — Josh Poslusny (@Joshpozvt) March 13, 2026

Top of the 1st

A hit by pitch on Locurto and a pair of hits from Ball and Lutterman allowed Locurto to come around to score to open the game.



Bottom of the 1st

An error from Nick Locurto allowed AJ Gracia to reach second. Sam Harris singles and Harrison Didawick tripled to bring in two unearned runs.

Top of the 2nd

Virginia Tech goes down in order with a pair of strikeouts from Petrich and Gates and a pop up from Ethan Gibson.

Bottom of the 2nd

UVA tacked on another run off the bat of Eric Decker, who doubled to bring in Kyle Johnson from second. AJ Gracia was intentionally walked before Joe Tiroly grounded out to end the frame.

Top of the 3rd

Ethan Ball's two out single was the Hokies only action on the basepaths. Scoreless inning for Virginia Tech.

Bottom of the 3rd

Harrison Didawick singles and Noah Murray walks, but Zach Johnson grounded into an inning-ending double play to get the Hokies out of the jam. Ethan Grim has allowed on earned run in three innings of work.

Top of the 4th