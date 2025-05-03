All Hokies

Live Updates: No.15 Virginia Tech vs No. 9 FSU Softball, Game Two Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Seminoles?

Connor Mardian, Jackson Caudell

Virginia Tech Athletics

From our own Kaden Reinhard

The ACC number one overall seed will come down to a top-15 matchup between the No.15 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-9, 17-5 ACC) and the No.9 Florida State Seminoles (43-7, 17-2).

The Hokies and Seminoles have been riding one and two atop the ACC all season, and it has been to nobody's surprise. Florida State has accounted for seven of the last ten ACC regular season titles, and the Hokies have one as well in that stretch. From the moment the schedule was announced, the feeling that this series could have a major impact on the season was clear, and it seems the whole season has been leading up to this.

Stellar win streaks from both squads have propelled their momentum all season. A season-best 14 from the Seminoles would be a mark any team would be proud to accomplish. Tech ran a win streak up to a nation-leading 17 games before falling victim to Pitt on the road.

Can Virginia Tech bounce back from a poor game one performance and defeat the Seminoles?

Virginia Tech Lineup

Top of the 1st

Virginia Tech Football: Projected Defensive Depth Chart

New USA Today Ranking of The ACC's Head Coaches Has Brent Pry as One Of The Worst Coaches In The Conference

Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Avoid Run Rule Loss in Game One Against Florida State

Published
Connor Mardian
CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Other Sports