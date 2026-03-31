Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Radford Baseball
Coming off of a 2-1 series loss against Stanford, Virginia Tech will be looking to turn things around and get back above .500 with a midweek win over Radford. The game is at 6:00 P.M., and you can find live scoring updates here.
Starting for Virginia Tech:
SP - Aiden Robertson
1. Pete Daniel - SS
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Sam Grube - 1B
4. Henry Cooke - DH
5. Nick Locurto - LF
6. Sam Gates - RF
7. Ethan Gibson - 3B
8. Anderson French - C
9. Treyson Hughes - CF
M1, VT leads 2-0:
Pete Daniel and Ethan Ball reach base by walk and single, respectively. A pair of sac flies and a passed ball allowed both runners to score from third. Sam Grube and Henry Cooke had the RBI fly outs, nearly leaving the yard.
E1, VT leads 2-0:
In his second Virginia Tech start, Aiden Robertson starts off by sending the side down in order with the help of a web-gem play from Ethan Ball to get the second out of the inning.
M2, VT leads 4-0:
Virginia Tech doubled up on their lead with a pair of solo-shots from Ethan Gibson and Treyson Hughes. Gibson's long ball was his third in four games, Hughes' was his first of the season.
E2, VT leads 4-0:
After surrendering a lead-off single, Aiden Robertson cleared the bases with a 1-4-3 double play. Noah Toole then grounded a 3-2 fastball to Pete Daniel, who made a fantastic play to get the ball to first with his feet nearly on the outfield turf.
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.