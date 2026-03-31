Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Radford Baseball

Coming off of a 2-1 series loss against Stanford, Virginia Tech will be looking to turn things around and get back above .500 with a midweek win over Radford. The game is at 6:00 P.M., and you can find live scoring updates here.

Starting for Virginia Tech:

SP - Aiden Robertson

1. Pete Daniel - SS

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Sam Grube - 1B

4. Henry Cooke - DH

5. Nick Locurto - LF

6. Sam Gates - RF

7. Ethan Gibson - 3B

8. Anderson French - C

9. Treyson Hughes - CF

M1, VT leads 2-0:

Pete Daniel and Ethan Ball reach base by walk and single, respectively. A pair of sac flies and a passed ball allowed both runners to score from third. Sam Grube and Henry Cooke had the RBI fly outs, nearly leaving the yard.

E1, VT leads 2-0:

In his second Virginia Tech start, Aiden Robertson starts off by sending the side down in order with the help of a web-gem play from Ethan Ball to get the second out of the inning.

M2, VT leads 4-0:

Virginia Tech doubled up on their lead with a pair of solo-shots from Ethan Gibson and Treyson Hughes. Gibson's long ball was his third in four games, Hughes' was his first of the season.

E2, VT leads 4-0:

After surrendering a lead-off single, Aiden Robertson cleared the bases with a 1-4-3 double play. Noah Toole then grounded a 3-2 fastball to Pete Daniel, who made a fantastic play to get the ball to first with his feet nearly on the outfield turf.