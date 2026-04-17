LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score

Pregame

Brett Renfrow is on the mound tonight for the Hokies and here is how they are lining up:

1. Pete Daniel- SS

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Hudson Lutterman - 1B

5. Owen Petrich- 3B

6. Sam Grube- RF

7. Nick Locurto- LF

8. Willie Hurt- DH

9. Sam Gates - CF

The Hokies picked up a midweek win over Radford earlier this week in large part because of their pitching staff. Five Virginia Tech pitchers combined to throw the program’s sixth no-hitter (second combined) during Tuesday’s 14-0 victory against Radford:

Tuesday’s no-hitter marked the program’s first spanning 26 years (2000) and its first combined no-hit performance in 30 years (1996).