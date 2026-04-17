LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score
Pregame
Brett Renfrow is on the mound tonight for the Hokies and here is how they are lining up:
1. Pete Daniel- SS
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
5. Owen Petrich- 3B
6. Sam Grube- RF
7. Nick Locurto- LF
8. Willie Hurt- DH
9. Sam Gates - CF
The Hokies picked up a midweek win over Radford earlier this week in large part because of their pitching staff. Five Virginia Tech pitchers combined to throw the program’s sixth no-hitter (second combined) during Tuesday’s 14-0 victory against Radford:
Tuesday’s no-hitter marked the program’s first spanning 26 years (2000) and its first combined no-hit performance in 30 years (1996).
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.