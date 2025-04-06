All Hokies

LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Three Score

Virginia Tech is going for the series win today vs Notre Dame

Jackson Caudell

LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Three Score
LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Three Score / Virginia Tech Athletic

After splitting the first two games of the series, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame will play today to decide the winner. The Hokies bounced back from a game one loss to win 6-1 yesterday in South Bend. Will they be able to complete the series with a win today?

Here is how the Hokies are lining up today:

1. CF Jared Davis

2. LF Ben Watson

3. RF Sam Tackett

4. DH Jackson Cherry

5. C Henry Cooke

6. 3B Hudson Lutterman

7. 1B Anderson French

8. 2B Ethan Gibson

9. SS Clay Grady

Logan Eisenreich is on the mound for the Hokies

Top of the 1st

Tackett was hit by a pitch, but no hits or runs for VT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 1st

Notre Dame goes down 1-2-3. It is 0-0 going to the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Related Links

Virginia Tech Softball: Emma Mazzarone Throws Complete Game Shutout

Virginia Tech Gets Big Commitment From Highly Touted Big 12 Transfer

Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Run Rule NC State Wolfpack in Series Opener

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Other Sports