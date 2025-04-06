LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Three Score
After splitting the first two games of the series, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame will play today to decide the winner. The Hokies bounced back from a game one loss to win 6-1 yesterday in South Bend. Will they be able to complete the series with a win today?
Here is how the Hokies are lining up today:
1. CF Jared Davis
2. LF Ben Watson
3. RF Sam Tackett
4. DH Jackson Cherry
5. C Henry Cooke
6. 3B Hudson Lutterman
7. 1B Anderson French
8. 2B Ethan Gibson
9. SS Clay Grady
Logan Eisenreich is on the mound for the Hokies
Top of the 1st
Tackett was hit by a pitch, but no hits or runs for VT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 1st
Notre Dame goes down 1-2-3. It is 0-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
