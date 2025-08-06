Nic Enright’s Extraordinary MLB Journey Continues Through Battle with Cancer
Playing high school baseball in Richmond, Virginia, Enright was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after posting a 0.79 ERA over 44 1/3 innings his senior season. Though drafted out of high school by the New York Mets in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, he chose to attend Virginia Tech, betting on his long-term development.
In Blacksburg, he became the youngest true freshman in program history to start a season opener. That year, he appeared in 12 games, including five starts, recording 36 strikeouts in 38 innings, though his ERA ballooned to 6.87. In 2017, Enright’s progress was halted by Tommy John surgery, forcing him to redshirt the season. He returned in 2018, appearing in 25 games and posting a 5.07 ERA with 46 strikeouts and two saves over 49 2/3 innings.
In the 2019 season, Enright had found his rhythm with the Hokies. He delivered his strongest season with a career-best 3.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings. That summer, Cleveland selected him in the 20th round of the MLB Draft.
Over the next few seasons, Enright climbed steadily through the minors. In 2022, he reached Triple-A and posted a 2.68 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 37 innings, positioning himself on the cusp of the majors. But just weeks after being selected by the Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft in December, Enright was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma. Despite the diagnosis, he remained committed to his playing career, beginning treatment while continuing to work towards his return to the mound.
In 2024, Enright returned to Cleveland and made his comeback in Triple-A, delivering standout numbers: a 1.06 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a 0.82 WHIP in 17 innings. After another strong stint in 2025, Enright was called up to make his Major League debut with the Guardians in May. In his debut, he pitched two innings, striking out three and allowing no runs.
Over his first 19 outings, he’s delivered a 2.01 ERA — the best mark on the Guardians’ staff among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched. In his most recent outing on Monday, he earned his first Major League save in a 7–6 extra-innings win over the Mets.
While Enright continues to grow at the Major League level, his story is still unfolding. He’s slated for additional cancer treatment later this year, yet his impressive rookie season in Cleveland’s bullpen shows no signs of slowing down.