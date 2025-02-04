No. 1 High School Wrestling Prospect lists Virginia Tech in Top 4 Schools
The No. 1 wrestling high school recruit in the country has narrowed down his commitment to four schools.
The Virginia Tech Hokies are among the four teams in the race for Bishop McCort High junior Bo Bassett alongside Oklahoma State, Iowa, and Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 in the Nation, the Hawkeyes are No. 2, and the Cowboys are No. 3. Virginia Tech is currently ranked as the tenth team in the nation behind other teams like Ohio State, Northern Iowa, NC State, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Cornell.
Three teams were cut off from Bassett's top schools from his top list of seven. Michigan, Ohio State, and Rutgers were all in the mix. Bo Bassett famously made a post late in 2023 narrowing down his top schools, but the list of schools included 80 different programs, "Not the list most expected," he said, "I am keeping my options wide open. I am very excited for the process and to see where I fit into programs when the time comes. There are so many great coaches and colleges." This list included schools like App State, Brown, Purdue, Central Michigan, and countless others.
Bassett won a gold medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in 2021 and a bronze medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships last year. He is widely regarded to be the best high school wrestling recruit in the country. He plays alongside some of the best wrestlers in the country at Bishop McCort High School. Jax Forrest, Bo's teammate, remains uncommitted alongside Bassett and the duo of Forrest and Bassett are widely considered to be the two best recruits in the class of 2026. FloWrestling ranks Jax Forrest over Bassett in the class of 2026. Sam Herring, another one of their teammates, is ranked No. 11 by FloWrestling.
Anthony Ashnault, the 2019 NCAA Champion at 149 pounds was defeated by Bo Bassett before he even made his collegiate commitment. Bassett will announce his commitment tonight on FloWrestling live after his match.
