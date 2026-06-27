Tennessee RHP Nic Abraham Commits To Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — John Szefc and Virginia Tech landed another top right-handed pitcher out of the portal. This time, it's Nic Abraham, who is transferring from Tennessee after a breakout season.

Nic Abraham has committed to Virginia Tech.



Former Vols pitching coach Josh Reynolds joined the Hokies staff this offseason. Abraham will reunite with Reynolds in Blacksburg. pic.twitter.com/FB8Hn9dpQB — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) June 26, 2026

Abraham is the eighth portal commit for the Hokies now, joining Evan Hankins, Chris Torres, Nate Bennett, Mike Staiano, Aiden VanDeHatter, Daniel Powell and Caleb Strawhecker.

In 2026, Abraham tossed 34.2 innings for the Volunteers, posting a 4.15 ERA and striking out 20 batters, along with posting an elite 54% ground-ball rate and an opponent slash line of .242/.313/.356, surrendering just nine extra-base hits. His best outing of the season came against College World Series participant Alabama, where he threw a pair of scoreless innings.

Abraham also had a two-inning outing where he surrendered one run against UCLA, a 1.2 inning outing where he tossed a clean sheet against Arkansas. He also had five innings of one-run ball against Vanderbilt, but was hit around in the ninth, ultimately giving up four runs.

Abraham comes to Virginia Tech to follow Josh Reynolds, who the Hokies signed to be an assistant pitching coach and director of analytics. Reynolds was the Tennessee pitching coach last season before he was ultimately relieved of his duties at the end of the year.

Abraham features multiple other strong outings, but primarily against midweek mid-major opponents. Against those mid-major opponents, he has posted an ERA of 2.66 across 20.1 innings, where he struck out 13 batters.

A guy who has pitched primarily midweek outings can be a concerning grab at times, but in the case of Abraham, he won't be facing SEC offenses — for the most part — at Virginia Tech.

Abraham features a sinker that sits in the low 90's that also pairs well with a mid 80's slider and a curveball that sits in the mid 70's. The sinker-slider mix is similar to that of former Virginia Tech pitcher Griffin Green, a guy who kept strikeouts low, but induced a high amount of weak contact as a starter for the Hokies on the historic 2022 team.

The Hokies have landed a couple of strong pitchers out of the portal, and are likely done on that front now. Sitting at 37 players for a 34 man roster. I expect the Hokies to target one or two bats to help with depth, but that is not a guarantee. Virginia Tech may very possibly be done in the transfer portal at this point and awaiting the MLB draft.

We will keep you updated here as the transfer portal continues to unfold.