Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies make a late-inning push to win midweek match

The Hokies were tested early by the ETSU Buccaneers but David McCann leads the team to an 8-6 victory with two doubles.

In their opening weekend the ETSU Buccaneers swept Northern Kentucky handedly, and carried that momentum into their midweek match with Virginia Tech, scoring three in the first inning.

The Hokies were quick to respond and began chipping away at the score deficit with a two RBI double up the middle, courtesy of junior shortstop Clay Grady. Junior Garret Michel rallied the Hokie faithful at English Field as he not only batted in David Lewis to tie the score, but also scored the Hokies fifth run, giving Tech the lead in the bottom of the third. However, the Buccaneers would not go quietly.

ETSU kept the Hokies on their toes, cracking back with three home runs to reestablish their lead.

McCann played a huge role in keeping the Maroon and Orange in contention scoring his fourth and fifth doubles of the 2025 season. The sophomore catcher is firing on all cylinders with eight runs, a triple, a home run, and the team lead in doubles with five. McCann's second double came in the seventh and made way for the Hokies to score their winning runs.

With three wins under their belt, Virginia Tech prepares for a three-game series with the UNCG Spartans. First pitch is set for Friday at 4 P.M EST at English Field.

