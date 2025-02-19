Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies make a late-inning push to win midweek match

𝘽𝙮𝙚 𝙗𝙮𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡!



Cooper Torres launches his 1st home run of the season to put the Bucs in front of Virginia Tech, 6-5, in the 5th inning! The Bucs have now hit four home runs this afternoon against the Hokies! #ETSUTough | #Together pic.twitter.com/kYy6OevcpZ