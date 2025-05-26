Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Out of 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament
Entering the ACC Tournament as a national bubble team, the Hokies needed to make a statement in Durham for the NCAA Selection Committee to put Tech through to the round of 64.
After picking up an all-around team victory over the Stanford Cardinal in the opening round, Clemson knocked the Hokies out of the tournament in their path to a conference finals appearance--returning the Hokies to Blacksburg with not a whole lot on their plate to offer for the committee.
Tech entered the 2025 campaign with few expectations, garnering a preseason coaches poll ranking of twelfth in the ACC. Allowing a stress-free season without feeling the need to reach high expectations.
At the end of March, the Hokies had the ACC on notice. They rolled into April with a 7-5 conference record, picking up back-to-back series wins over top-20 teams Louisville and Wake Forest.
Unfortunately, this would be the climax for Tech's season, going the season without picking up another series win, including getting swept twice at the hands of No.9 Florida State and Pitt.
Returning the Hokies to Earth in time to wrap up regular season play just as the predictions foretold, a twelfth-seeded placement entering the ACC Tournament.
With just a sole win over the Cardinal in the tournament, the Tigers sent Tech back to Blacksburg with an empty resume for the committee, putting the proverbial nail in the coffin on the Hokies' season.
Before Selection Monday came for Tech, it seemed the program was already prepared to be left out of the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, the Hokies baseball program announced that both Ryan Fecteau (associate head coach, pitching) and Kyle Sarazin (director of player development) would be relieved of their duties with the program.
Putting the notion forward that the program in Blacksburg has already shifted gears and started focusing on the upcoming 2026 season--in looks of revamping the squad back into competing with the powerhouse ACC conference.
The ACC and SEC conferences have the most bids exiting Selection Monday, proving that these two conferences are the best in the collegiate scene.
Making regular season play excruciating but just as rewarding when you claw your way as the victor. With 32 selections being earned from conference championship bids, it left too many schools above the Hokies needing at-large bids.
Tech head coach John Szefc has experience in the big dance, gracing the tournament with the Hokies, hosting not only a regional but also a super regional in 2022.
Tech had two All-ACC player honors for the season, with Brett Renfrow returning on the mound for the Hokies next season. Sam Tackett exits the Blacksburg program after spending five seasons with Szefc, including a redshirt season.
The 2026 baseball season for the Hokies will begin with action in the chilly month of February, tending to head south for a warmer climate to play in early-season invitational tournaments.
