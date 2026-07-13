Virginia Tech Transfer Commit Aiden VanDeHatert Selected In Final Round of 2026 MLB Draft

Aiden VanDeHatert, a pitcher coming from Dallas Baptist — he's currently committed to Virginia Tech baseball, however, out of the transfer portal — was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 604 pick, being picked in the 20th and final round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

VanDeHatert has two years of eligibility remaining after two seasons at Lincoln Trail College and one at Dallas Baptist. In his first two seasons of college ball, he compiled earned run averages of 6.38 and 5.48, respectively, striking out 119 over 72.2 frames. Over those two seasons, he tallied 18 starts and came in four times in relief.

When VanDeHatert transferred to Dallas Baptist, he operated almost entirely as a bullpen arm, making four starts in 17 appearances. He accrued a 2-3 record with a 6.10 ERA. His strongest output of the season came against FIU where he allowed only one run in five innings of work and punched out four batters. He also struck out five batters across four frames against Lousiana Tech on May 3.

Against TCU, he logged three strikeouts in 2.2 frames, and he allowed one run in 2.2 frames against Oklahoma State while amassing four strikeouts. Across the season, he threw for a 6.10 ERA, collecting a 2-3 record and allowing 39 hits and 23 runs (21 earned) across a 31-inning workload.

VanDeHatert is currently playing for the Greenville Flyboyds in the Appalachian League for summer ball. The team currently holds a 14-16 record, per Baseball-Reference.com, and VanDeHatert holds a 5.27 ERA in five appearances (four starts) with 19 hits, 16 runs (eight earned) and one homer allowed across 13 frames.

VanDeHatert is the sixth player who is either committed to Virginia Tech out of this year's transfer portal cycle or played on this year's team, joining right-hander Brett Renfrow (Minnesota Twins, No. 74, VT in 2026), right-hander Luke Craytor (Chicago White Sox, No. 255, VT in 2026), right-handerGriffin Stieg (Pittsburgh Pirates, No. 378, VT in 2026), left-hander Madden Clement (Kansas City Royals, No. 449, VT in 2026) and left-hander Chris Torres (Seattle Mariners, No. 490, USC Upstate in 2026). Clement is currently in the NCAA's transfer portal and it is unknown whether he will transfer to a new school or enter the professional ranks.

VanDeHatert is the second potential new Hokies arm procured from this year's transfer portal that was drafted, joining Torres.

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