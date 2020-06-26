As Virginia Tech continues to navigate an unprecedented offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coaching staff has stayed busy on the recruiting trail as they continue to add pieces for the future.

One of the key skill position targets that the Hokies have been pushing for immensely is 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell.

The 6'1", 185 lbs. Bell has been hearing from the Virginia Tech coaching staff multiple times a week, and he fully acknowledges where he stands with the Hokies.

"I've been talking to Coach Fuente and Coach Williams at least once or twice a week for a while," Bell told AllHokies.com on Thursday.

"They've made it very known they want me at Tech."

Bell is a versatile wide receiver, showing an ability to play both inside and outside on film with his size and speed.

"Coach Fuente and Coach Williams said that they like my ability to play both inside and outside at the next level. They've talked about getting me the ball on screens and short passes in space, but have also discussed my jump ball ability to use my size as an asset," Bell said.

Tech believes that Bell is one of the players who can help them get to the next level and win the ACC in the future.

"A big pitch they've made to me is that they believe I'm ready to compete at the highest level, and they want players who believe that as well. They want to face Clemson every year in the ACC Championship and they believe I can help them reach that goal," Bell told AllHokies.com.

In addition to Virginia Tech, Bell is hearing from Iowa, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin - who Bell believes is currently pushing for him the hardest.

"Wisconsin is pushing hardest for me right now, but Virginia Tech is right up there as well."

As for when he is planning on making a college decision, Bell is taking his time and moving with a patient approach.

"I don't know when I'm going to commit yet, I'm just playing it by ear right now. I definitely want to take visits though to make sure I'm making the best decision possible."

Bell is the 6th-rated prospect in the state of Connecticut and is the 159th-ranked wide receiver nationally for the class of 2021, per the 247 Sports composite rankings.