2021 3-Star Connecticut Wide Receiver Skyler Bell Names Hokies to Top 5, Decision Set for August 16th

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell, who is one of Virginia Tech's top remaining targets at the position, announced his Top 5 schools on his personal Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

As expected, Virginia Tech made the cut for Bell, joining a list that included West Virginia, Rutgers, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

"A big pitch they've made to me is that they believe I'm ready to compete at the highest level, and they want players who believe that as well. They want to face Clemson every year in the ACC Championship and they believe I can help them reach that goal," Bell told All Hokies in June.

Wide receivers coach Jafar Williams and head coach Justin Fuente have been leading the charge to land Bell, speaking with him multiple times weekly during the pandemic dead period.

"They've made it very known they want me at Tech," Bell told All Hokies in the June interview.

While there is mutual interest between Bell and the Hokies, it is clear that the competition is wide open heading into the homestretch of his recruitment. With three Big Ten schools and a Big 12 school also in contention for Bell, the Hokies will be facing stiff competition as they try to secure his commitment.

The 6'1", 185 lbs. Bell recorded 36 receptions for 549 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season for The Taft School.

Bell is rated as the 6th-best prospect in Connecticut and 163rd-ranked wide receiver for the 2021 recruiting class, earning him a .8466 rating in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Bell will be making his commitment decision on August 16th.

