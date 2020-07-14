AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

2021 4-Star North Carolina Athlete Jordan Poole to Announce Commitment Soon

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to hold steady in the race to land 2021 4-star North Carolina athlete Jordan Poole.

The Hokies were named as one of Poole's final three schools, alongside NC State and South Carolina, in late June. After originally planning to make a commitment decision on July 1st, Poole pushed his commitment decision back, leading many to wonder what that meant for the schools in the race to land him.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's All Wolfpack this week, Poole described why he pushed his decision, as well as when we could expect him to make his college choice.

"I just wanted to be completely sure about my decision," Poole told All Wolfpack. 

"I guess I was still kind of flip-flopping and I just wanted to be bought in 100 percent on my decision and make sure I made a good, sound decision."

As far as when to expect a decision from Poole?

"I'm going to still try to figure it out as soon as possible. I still want to commit before the season, but I'm not really rushing it," Poole said.

As mid-July approaches, it will be interesting to see if we hear about a decision date for Poole. Given that high school football camp is scheduled to theoretically start next month, it is fair to expect that a decision from Poole will come sooner rather than later.

While South Carolina was named as one of Poole's final three schools, this is currently seen as a two-team recruiting dogfight between the Hokies and the Wolfpack for the talented 4-star prospect.

Poole is the 18th-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina for the 2021 class per 247's composite rankings.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech lands 2021 3-star Tennessee wide receiver Tray Curry

Tray Curry, the 13th-ranked prospect in Tennessee, committed to the Hokies on Tuesday afternoon

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

Virginia Tech 2021 DB commit Shawn Asbury II named Preseason First Team All-State in Virginia by MaxPreps

Asbury II, a rising senior at Virginia's North Stafford High School, is committed to Tech's 2021 recruiting class

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Sources: Virginia Tech expected to name former linebacker Jeron Gouveia-Winslow to the coaching staff

Gouveia-Winslow, who played for the Hokies from 2008-2012, most recently served as an assistant at Brevard College

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

2021 4-star safety Donovan McMillon to announce college decision on Saturday

McMillon, a 4-star safety from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and top Hokies target, will announce his commitment this upcoming weekend

Mike McDaniel

The ACC is floating an interesting scheduling scenario for this fall

Could a home-and-home series this fall take place in the ACC for conference games? It's one idea on the table

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

ACC targeting late July for fall sports scheduling decision

After a turbulent week across college athletics, the ACC is targeting late July for a decision on fall sports

Mike McDaniel

Recruiting update on 2021 4-star Florida defensive back Markevious Brown

Brown, a top Hokies target, has Virginia Tech high on his list as he narrows down his final schools

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech safety target Donovan McMillon nearing college decision

As Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail for 2021, could another top target land in Blacksburg?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, pledged the Hokies over West Virginia and NC State

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies make the Top 8 for 2021 3-star guard Gabe Dorsey

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in contention for one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel