2021 4-Star North Carolina Athlete Jordan Poole to Announce Commitment Soon

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to hold steady in the race to land 2021 4-star North Carolina athlete Jordan Poole.

The Hokies were named as one of Poole's final three schools, alongside NC State and South Carolina, in late June. After originally planning to make a commitment decision on July 1st, Poole pushed his commitment decision back, leading many to wonder what that meant for the schools in the race to land him.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's All Wolfpack this week, Poole described why he pushed his decision, as well as when we could expect him to make his college choice.

"I just wanted to be completely sure about my decision," Poole told All Wolfpack.

"I guess I was still kind of flip-flopping and I just wanted to be bought in 100 percent on my decision and make sure I made a good, sound decision."

As far as when to expect a decision from Poole?

"I'm going to still try to figure it out as soon as possible. I still want to commit before the season, but I'm not really rushing it," Poole said.

As mid-July approaches, it will be interesting to see if we hear about a decision date for Poole. Given that high school football camp is scheduled to theoretically start next month, it is fair to expect that a decision from Poole will come sooner rather than later.

While South Carolina was named as one of Poole's final three schools, this is currently seen as a two-team recruiting dogfight between the Hokies and the Wolfpack for the talented 4-star prospect.

Poole is the 18th-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina for the 2021 class per 247's composite rankings.