2021 4-Star VA DE Naquan Brown to Make Commitment Announcement on Wednesday

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia defensive end Naquan Brown will announce his college commitment decision on Wednesday afternoon, the prospect declared on his personal Twitter page.

Brown is one of the top recruits out of the state of Virginia for the 2021 class, as he is rated as the 7th-best recruit in the state and the 11th-best weak-side defensive end in the country per the 247 Sports composite rankings. Brown has been graded with a .9212 rating by 247.

Brown released a final six on June 9th that featured Virginia Tech, along with Penn State, Pittsburgh, LSU, Tennessee, and Miami.

It has been really tough to get a gauge on where Brown's head has been throughout this entire recruiting process. He's been very vocal on his Twitter account regarding all the schools that are recruiting him, and as a result, the schools in his top six all feel like they have a chance going into National Signing Day.

However, it is my understanding that Virginia Tech has not been pushing as hard for Brown of late. It's tough to tell which way the wind is blowing in regard to where Brown will commit on Wednesday, but it does seem as if he will be open to taking official visits to interested schools, even after announcing his verbal pledge.

In my estimation, it does not seem likely that Brown commits to Virginia Tech on Wednesday. 

As to where he may land?

Pittsburgh or LSU seem like the two most likely spots, assuming that Virginia Tech does not earn Brown's commitment. However, I think that Pittsburgh is the school to receive the pledge tomorrow, as they are more open to taking on a defensive end than LSU in this upcoming recruiting class.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Justin Cates
Justin Cates

Editor

When he moved his commitment date up I figured that meant LSU, but Pitt's D is impressive right now. We'll see soon enough.

