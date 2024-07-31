2025 Four-Star Matt Able Lists Virginia Tech Among Final Eight Schools
Matthew Able is a four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Able recently listed Virginia Tech in his final eight schools, a list which included teams from the Big 10, Big East, and the ACC.
He announced his top eight schools which included Baylor, Xavier, Northwestern, Michigan, Miami, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech offered Matthew on June 17th.
Matthew Able has been picking up steam in the recruiting trail recently, and stands at 6-foot-5 at shooting guard. According to Rivals, he hails offers from twenty schools: Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Georgia, Indiana State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico State, Northwestern, St. John's, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier. Able also had interest from Florida State, Georgia Southern, South Florida, and Western Carolina, but no offers materialized.
Here's a scouting report on Able from Adam Finelstein of 247Sports:
"Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender."
Able has emerged among some of the best in the 2025 recruiting class over the summer, showing out for Austin Rivers SE Elite. Able dropped 35 points and seven rebounds against Southern Assault, home of four-star Caleb Steger, who also holds an offer from Virginia Tech.
Able is a relentless shot-first scorer who is extremely confident on the floor, and has no problem putting shots up, especially in clutch moments. Able is equally competitive on the defensive side, and is a very physical player in all facets of the game. His game is really balanced, but is highlighted by his high motor and relentlessness on offense. A really good athlete who would be a solid addition to the 2025 recruiting class, could be a potential top scorer in the nation at the collegiate level.
Able would be the third commitment in the Virginia Tech 2025 recruiting class, joining Christian Gurdak and Sincere Jones.