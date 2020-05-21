AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

3-Star Athlete Jalen Stroman, Younger Brother of Greg Stroman, to Announce College Decision on Friday Evening

Ryan Hartman

Virginia Tech Football looks to continue their culture of keeping it in the family on Friday, as the staff awaits the commitment decision for 3-star athlete Jalen Stroman. Jalen is the younger brother of former Hokies defensive back Greg Stroman, who after four successful years with the program moved on to the NFL, where he now plays in the secondary for the Washington Redskins. 

The younger Stroman has announced that he will make his decision at 5 p.m. on Friday May 22nd, which happens to be his birthday.

Stroman has narrowed his decision down to Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Duke. He is ranked as the 19th-best prospect in the state of Virginia for 2021, garnering a 3-star rating and a .864 composite score from 247 Sports. 

Jalen has played snaps on both sides of the ball in high school, lining up at receiver, safety, and even quarterback. On film, Stroman shows incredible instinct, willingness to throw pancake blocks on offense, and a fearless knack to fill the hole from his safety spot on defense.

He measures at 6’1’’, 190 lbs. and has the size to be a versatile player just like his brother. The film suggests that free safety is likely to be the home for Stroman in his collegiate career, and one can’t help but see the similarities to his brother’s range and knack for the ball. 

The Hokies appear to be the leader in the clubhouse due to strong communication and family ties between coaching staff and the Stroman clan. They look to hold off two ACC schools which provided them with losses in the 2019 season in Duke and UVa tomorrow at 5 p.m. for this talented prospect. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd loves Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker's game

Former Clemson All-ACC QB Tajh Boyd discussed Hendon Hooker's play on Twitter, and it was an intriguing conversation

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Incoming talent provides bright future for the Lady Hokies

After their best season since 2006, the Virginia Tech Women's Basketball program has a bright future ahead

Jay Anderson

With Dematrius Davis gone, 4-star defensive end Landyn Watson becomes Virginia Tech's top target

Can Virginia Tech regain their momentum for the 2021 class with 4-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson?

Mike McDaniel

ESPN releases interesting passing splits for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker

There's no question Virginia Tech was a different team last season with Hendon Hooker under center, but his passing splits were astounding a year ago

Mike McDaniel

3-Star Wide Receiver Jaylen Jones discusses his Virginia Tech commitment with AllHokies.com

Virginia Tech landed the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Jones on Friday night. He spoke to AllHokies.com about his decision.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech guard Jonathan Kabongo medically disqualified

Kabongo, who battled a hip injury that caused him to miss the entirety of this past season, will be placed on medical scholarship and will no longer play for Virginia Tech

Bryan Manning

3-Star Virginia wide receiver Jaylen Jones commits to Virginia Tech

Jaylen Jones, a 3-star wide receiver out of Richmond, Virginia, became the sixth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class for Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech 3-Star WR target Jaylen Jones announcing his college decision on Friday evening

Jones, who is one of Virginia Tech's top wide receiver targets for 2021, will be announcing his college decision on Friday night at 7 ET

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: Recruiting updates and a discussion of Virginia Tech's financial situation with the COVID-19 pandemic

We have another jam-packed pod as we update the Latrell Neville recruiting situation, Tech's chances of landing 4-star DE Landyn Watson, and a breakdown of issues Virginia Tech faces as an athletic department as we navigate the COVID pandemic.

Mike McDaniel

Christian Webster Ranked Among Best "40 Under 40" College Basketball Coaches

Webster — the lone holdover from Buzz Williams' staff — cracks the list at No. 29 as he's continued to be a valuable asset to the program under Mike Young's watch.

Justin Cates