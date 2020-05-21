Virginia Tech Football looks to continue their culture of keeping it in the family on Friday, as the staff awaits the commitment decision for 3-star athlete Jalen Stroman. Jalen is the younger brother of former Hokies defensive back Greg Stroman, who after four successful years with the program moved on to the NFL, where he now plays in the secondary for the Washington Redskins.

The younger Stroman has announced that he will make his decision at 5 p.m. on Friday May 22nd, which happens to be his birthday.

Stroman has narrowed his decision down to Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Duke. He is ranked as the 19th-best prospect in the state of Virginia for 2021, garnering a 3-star rating and a .864 composite score from 247 Sports.

Jalen has played snaps on both sides of the ball in high school, lining up at receiver, safety, and even quarterback. On film, Stroman shows incredible instinct, willingness to throw pancake blocks on offense, and a fearless knack to fill the hole from his safety spot on defense.

He measures at 6’1’’, 190 lbs. and has the size to be a versatile player just like his brother. The film suggests that free safety is likely to be the home for Stroman in his collegiate career, and one can’t help but see the similarities to his brother’s range and knack for the ball.

The Hokies appear to be the leader in the clubhouse due to strong communication and family ties between coaching staff and the Stroman clan. They look to hold off two ACC schools which provided them with losses in the 2019 season in Duke and UVa tomorrow at 5 p.m. for this talented prospect.