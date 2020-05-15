3-Star Virginia Wide Receiver Jaylen Jones Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday evening, as 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Jones from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia, announced his commitment to play football in Blacksburg for the Hokies.

Jones, who is the 30th-ranked prospect in Virginia and the 142nd-ranked prospect in the country per 247 Sports, chose Virginia Tech over the Pittsburgh Panthers in his final decision, but also held several other ACC offers, which included scholarships from Boston College, Wake Forest, Duke, and Virginia.

Jones has been a high priority prospect for the Virginia Tech coaching staff, and is the second wide receiver commitment of the 2021 class for the Hokies, joining high 3-star commit Latrell Neville in the wide receiver room.

Between the two, the Hokies have added a combination of size and speed to the wide receiver room, which will be welcomed in a couple of seasons due to the lack of proven depth at the position on the roster.

He is the sixth verbal commitment overall and the first in-state pledge of the 2021 recruiting class for the Hokies. He is coming off a very impressive junior football season, as he compiled 76 receptions for 1,369 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Virginia Tech coaching staff hopes that Jones' commitment will establish some sustained and consistent recruiting momentum in-state, where the Hokies have their eyes on several high-profile targets, including 5-star offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, 4-star defensive ends Kelvin Gilliam and Naquan Brown, and 3-star athlete Jalen Stroman, who is the brother of former Virginia Tech star Greg Stroman.

Stroman will be making his collegiate commitment decision next Friday, May 22nd, and the Hokies are heavily in the mix to land him.