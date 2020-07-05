4-Star DB DJ Harvey Commits to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up a big commitment on Saturday when 4-star cornerback DJ Harvey joined the 2021 class.

Harvey, a 5-foot-11, 166-pounder from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California is now Virginia Tech’s top-ranked recruit out of its current 12 commitments.

He rates as the No. 382 overall recruit in the nation and a 3-star player according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. 247's own rankings rate him a 4-star recruit and No. 246 nationally.

Harvey choosing the Hokies is not a surprise. The timing however is a bit unexpected as Harvey originally moved his commitment from November back to September, in order to give him time to visit his other finalists.

The cornerback visited Blacksburg earlier this year before the NCAA dead period and loved his time in Blacksburg, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

“I had a great visit there earlier in the year. I can’t really describe it but when I was there, it just felt like home and the bond I had with the coaches was incredible," Harvey said.

"It was something different for me, I had never been back east but loved it and it honestly felt like home. As I was leaving, every one of the coaches including the head coach all called me to tell me how much they want me and thanked me for coming out. I’m talking every coach there, from the head coach to the strength coach to the WR coach, the OL coach, the whole staff, and that was really special for me.”

For Harvey to go ahead and commit now is a good thing for the Hokies. This entire class has been littered with silent commitments and much louder de-commitments so for Tech to get its top guy at a position of need, is ideal for head coach Justin Fuente and his staff.

Harvey is the third cornerback in Virginia Tech’s 2021 class joining Nykelius Johnson and Shawn Asbury II.

Virginia Tech now has 12 commitments for the upcoming class and is ranked No. 51 overall group at the current time.