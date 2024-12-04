BREAKING: Three-Star Cornerback Jordan Crim Commits to Virginia Tech
Jordan Crim, the defensive back out of South Carolina, announced his commitment to Virginia Tech late on Tuesday night. Crim chose the Hokies over Georgia Tech and Duke, two ACC rivals. Crim also visited Clemson and Georgia Southern over the summer.
Crim is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds as a senior coming out of the seven-time State Championship school, Camden High. Crim was First-Team All State twice and contributed 92 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and 6 total touchdowns in his junior year.
Crim also competes in track and field and basketball.
Crim is the eighteenth member of Virginia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class ahead of National Signing Day. He is the most recent commitment since three-star linebacker Brennan Johnson committed to Virginia Tech in October.
Crim is the third defensive back in Virginia Tech’s recruiting class, following Sheldon Robinson and Knahlij Harrell. He is the also the second player in the recruiting class from South Carolina, as Irmo quarterback AJ Brand also previously committed to the Hokies.
Crim is a huge pickup in this class, especially after Georgia Tech seemingly picked up some late steam on Crim’s recruitment. Crim could certainly work his way into some downs played in his first year, as plenty Virginia Tech freshman have done in the secondary in the past.
Crim’s commitment to Virginia Tech helps the Hokies jump from 47th to 45th in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings for the class of 2025. Virginia Tech passed Florida State and Iowa after the commitment was made official. Now, Virginia Tech is right behind Minnesota and Utah, so a National Signing Day flip could have the Hokies landing as high as 43rd in the 247Sports’ recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.
