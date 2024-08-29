Can Virginia Tech Land Four-Star Matthew Able When He Commits Tomorrow?
Matthew Able, a four-star guard out of Fort Lauderdale, is one of the Hokies' targets in the 2025 class. Able has been climbing up national ranks across the summer, picking up offers from Baylor, Michigan, and Miami over the summer.
Able holds 18 offers according to 247Sports, with the full list of schools including: Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Northwestern, Baylor, Boston College, Michigan, Xavier, Brown, Dartmouth, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Georgia State, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New Mexico State, St. John's, and Stetson.
He recently narrowed down his list of schools, and announced that he would make his commitment decision on Friday, August 30th. His final list of schools includes Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier.
Able has described his interest in Virginia Tech, declaring, "I really like Virginia Tech. I would definitely say it's a place I can come in and get a chance to play serious minutes and it's another really good academic school."
He is set to make an official visit to Blacksburg on October 4th, and he has also taken visits to Northwestern on August 1st, Wake Forest on August 2nd, and Miami on August 23rd.
Able has emerged among some of the best in the 2025 recruiting class over the summer, showing out for Austin Rivers SE Elite. Able dropped 35 points and seven rebounds against Southern Assault, home of four-star Caleb Steger, who also holds an offer from Virginia Tech.
Able is a relentless shot-first scorer who is extremely confident on the floor, and has no problem putting shots up, especially in clutch moments. Able is equally competitive on the defensive side, and is a very physical player in all facets of the game. His game is really balanced, but is highlighted by his high motor and relentlessness on offense. A really good athlete who would be a solid addition to the 2025 recruiting class, could be a potential top scorer in the nation at the collegiate level.