Four-Star Quarterback Cole Bergeron Decommits from Virginia Tech
Cole Bergeron, a four-star quarterback from St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, announced that he is decommitting from Virginia Tech. His decision comes just two days before the national signing day window opens.
He has been committed to Virginia Tech since Aug. 7, when he chose the Hokies over programs like Georgia Tech and Colorado. He committed to Virginia Tech when now-former head coach Brent Pry was the head coach; however, he has decided to decommit now that James Franklin is now the head coach.
Bergeron is a large-framed quarterback, standing at 6'4" and 210 pounds. He was a first-team selection in Louisiana District 4-4A his junior year. He also led his school to the state quarterfinals that same year. Bergeron is commended for his strong arm and leadership.
Bergeron was the No. 20 quarterback in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 2 rated commit in the class of 2026 for Virginia Tech.
Bergeron was in Blacksburg this past weekend on an official visit from Nov. 28-30. Bergeron wanted to meet Coach Franklin and his staff after speaking on the phone with him. Bergeron said that Franklin sounded like a "great guy."
His decommitment from Virginia Tech should not come as a surprise since he was committed to the Hokies when Pry was the head coach. Now that Franklin is running the program, he has uncertainty on what his role would be under new leadership.
This is a tough loss for Virginia Tech, but this also comes on the same morning that four-star quarterback Troy Huhn is expected to make his decision on his commitment. Huhn is the 21st-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026, just behind Bergeron.
Huhn was originally committed to Penn State when Franklin was still there, but decommitted on Oct. 16, following Franklin's dismissal. Huhn came to Blacksburg on an official visit on Nov. 22, when the Hokies took on Miami. Huhn is down to just Penn State and Virginia Tech on which college he will be playing for.
His announcement will come at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on CBS Sports College Football's YouTube page.
Virginia Tech currently has no quarterbacks committed in the class of 2026 with the announcement of Bergeron's decommitment, but it is assumed that Huhn will be following Franklin to Blacksburg and replenishing the Hokies' 2026 quarterback class.