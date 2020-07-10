Hokie Hangover Podcast: An Interview with 2021 4-Star DB Commit DJ Harvey

Virginia Tech's newest member of the 2021 recruiting class, 4-star California defensive back DJ Harvey, joined the Hokie Hangover Podcast this week to discuss a variety of topics regarding his commitment to Virginia Tech.

Harvey discussed why he committed on July 4th instead of this fall as planned, Virginia Tech's coaching staff and how they recruited him to come across the country, and more.

Harvey, who is one of the top defensive backs in the country for the Class of 2021, is the top-rated recruit to join the Hokies to date for this recruiting class. His commitment is significant due to his ability to not only play at a high-level in the defensive backfield, but also because of his versatility to play offense and special teams.

Harvey said it best on the podcast:

"The coaches told me that I'd have to learn everything and be ready to play a number of spots. On defense, they've talked to me about playing field corner, boundary corner, nickel, and safety. They also feel like I can be used in packages on offense and contribute right away as a true freshman on special teams."

It's clear that Harvey was one of Virginia Tech's top priorities for the 2021 recruiting class, and he now hopes to begin recruiting other players to join him in Blacksburg - a process which has already begun.

"I've talked to Donovan (McMillon) this week a couple of times. I told him that he should come to VT and we should be different, and start the trend of getting back to the ACC Championship and beating Clemson."

Harvey was a very insightful interview, and I encourage you to listen to the full interview below.