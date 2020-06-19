Hokies Make Top 3 for 4-Star Linebacker Jordan Poole

North Carolina 4-star athlete Jordan Poole has named his top three schools and Virginia Tech is on the list.

The 6-foot, 225-pound prospect hails from West Shanly High School in Oakboro, N.C.

Poole is 4-star recruit rated 271st nationally and the No. 18 recruit in North Carolina according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Poole was impressive on both sides of the football last season tallying 36 tackles and an interception on defense. As a running back he gained 1,534 yards with 21 touchdowns. He also added 10 catches for 282 yards and four scores.

While a little undersized for a linebacker, Poole's athleticism and ability to cover the whole field has gained the attention of numerous ACC programs including fellow finalist N.C. State. He also boasts scholarship offers from Virginia, Louisville, and recently Florida State among others.

Poole appears to relish contact no matter which position he's playing and shows great instincts for finding the ball in flight.

There's no question the Hokies would love to bring him into the fold to add to a linebacker group that's currently one of the best in the ACC, if not nationally. It's clear that Poole fits the mold of what Justin Hamiton wants to bring in on the defensive side of the football, as he boasts a skillset that is fast, athletic, and very versatile.

Tech's lead recruiters here are Special Teams coach James Shibest and Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, and it will be interesting to see if they're able to close the deal on one of the class' most coveted recruits.