Inside the Commitment: Rice Transfer Kicker Zach Hoban Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added to its 2021 class on Friday night, and once again used the transfer portal to its advantage, as former Rice kicker Zach Hoban committed to the Hokies.

Hoban was used primarily as a kickoff specialist for the Owls this past season, averaging nearly 60 yards per kick with 14 touchbacks on 34 attempts.

When speaking with AllHokies.com at the end of April, Hoban voiced his desire to play in front of a passionate fanbase at the P5 level.

"The biggest thing I'm looking for that I wasn't able to get at my last school, is a place in a P5 conference with a big-time fan base that is extremely supportive. I'm also looking for a school with a great business program and a respected degree," Hoban told SI.

Hoban echoed a similar sentiment on Friday night.

"At the end of the day, VT gave me the best chance to succeed. With all specialists going into their last year of eligibility and me being forced to sit a year, it lined up well. I’ll have 6 months to learn from guys who have had success at a high level, while getting stronger and acclimated to daily life at VT, before I have a chance to compete for a job," Hoban explained.

"I really wanted a place that truly valued football. The VT fan base is second to none, with great student and alumni support. I really loved building relationships with the coaches, especially Coach Burnham and Shibest. I also love the tough, hardworking brand of football that VT has shown. I am walking away from a scholarship to walk-on, in hopes of earning one at the Power 5 level. You don’t do that if you are scared to work, and I am certainly not," Hoban continued.

Hoban committed to Virginia Tech over Minnesota, Rutgers, and UCLA. After taking an NCAA-mandated redshirt year this upcoming season, he will have three years of eligibility remaining, and will likely become the favorite to win the starting kicker job in 2021.