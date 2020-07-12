AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Recruiting Update on 2021 4-Star Florida DB Markevious Brown

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech continues to gain momentum in the push to land 2021 4-star IMG Academy cornerback Markevious Brown.

Brown, who is rated as the 42nd-best prospect in Florida, and the 20th-best cornerback nationally for the Class of 2021, recently named Virginia Tech as part of his Top 5.

The Hokies were joined by Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Miami as Brown trimmed his list of schools.

Brown, who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is a Miami native and has been recruited hard by his hometown school.

"He likes Miami and there's obviously a draw about playing for your hometown team," his coach Antonio Banks told AllHokies.com.

"With that being said, he's going through the process and is being open-minded about where to play at the next level. His family has always told him to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations, and playing away from home would allow him to take a step outside of his comfort zone and flourish."

Banks, a former member of the Virginia Tech secondary in the mid-90s, told AllHokies.com that Tech has been one of the schools pushing hardest for Brown, and the way they've recruited him has definitely made an impact on his decision making.

"The coaches up at Tech have done a great job recruiting Markevious," Banks said.

"They've been talking to him for a while and they've been pushing the quality of the education and the fact that they put players of his caliber on defense in the NFL. Both of those aspects are really important to him, and they've resonated with Markevious during his recruitment."

Tech's staff has also pushed the desire to continue to recruit high quality players to push Clemson in the ACC.

"The one thing the staff also told Markevious is that he has an opportunity to team up with quality defensive players and help take down Clemson in the ACC. The opportunity to start his own tradition and leave his mark as one of the top defensive backs to suit up for Virginia Tech is something that Coach Smith and others have pushed as a pitch to Markevious," Banks said.

Banks believes Virginia Tech has a good shot to land Brown if the staff continues their high-effort recruiting.

"They just need to continue pushing. Their message is resonating with Markevious and he is definitely considering Tech as one of his top schools. Whatever school lands him is getting a hard worker both on-and-off the field, and a great person as well."

Brown would like to take official visits before making a commitment decision sometime this fall. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 4-star Virginia Tech safety target Donovan McMillon nearing college decision

As Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail for 2021, could another top target land in Blacksburg?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, pledged the Hokies over West Virginia and NC State

Mike McDaniel

by

BestCates

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies make the Top 8 for 2021 3-star guard Gabe Dorsey

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in contention for one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech 2021 linebacker target Isi Etute to announce college decision on Saturday

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, will announce his college choice at 5 PM

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: An interview with 2021 4-star DB commit DJ Harvey

2021 4-Star California defensive back DJ Harvey joined the podcast to breakdown his commitment to the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

2022 4-star Florida safety Myles Rowser discusses Hokies offer

After his recent VT offer, IMG Academy prospect Myles Rowser discusses his impressions of Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech extends offer to 2022 4-star safety Myles Rowser

The Hokies are in early on one of the top safeties in the 2022 recruiting class

Mike McDaniel

Report: ACC to move to conference-only football schedule this fall

Following the lead of the Big Ten, the ACC is expected to move to a conference-only schedule for football this fall

Mike McDaniel

by

Bostonfan1967

Report: ACC not yet ready to make decisions on the 2020 college football season

After rumors swirled about the ACC electing to cancel non-conference football games this fall, the conference took a step back late Thursday night to reassess

Mike McDaniel

Where would Virginia Tech fit in a major conference realignment?

If major college football was realigned, where would Virginia Tech fit?

Stephen Newman

by

bamaball1979