Virginia Tech continues to gain momentum in the push to land 2021 4-star IMG Academy cornerback Markevious Brown.

Brown, who is rated as the 42nd-best prospect in Florida, and the 20th-best cornerback nationally for the Class of 2021, recently named Virginia Tech as part of his Top 5.

The Hokies were joined by Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Miami as Brown trimmed his list of schools.

Brown, who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is a Miami native and has been recruited hard by his hometown school.

"He likes Miami and there's obviously a draw about playing for your hometown team," his coach Antonio Banks told AllHokies.com.

"With that being said, he's going through the process and is being open-minded about where to play at the next level. His family has always told him to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations, and playing away from home would allow him to take a step outside of his comfort zone and flourish."

Banks, a former member of the Virginia Tech secondary in the mid-90s, told AllHokies.com that Tech has been one of the schools pushing hardest for Brown, and the way they've recruited him has definitely made an impact on his decision making.

"The coaches up at Tech have done a great job recruiting Markevious," Banks said.

"They've been talking to him for a while and they've been pushing the quality of the education and the fact that they put players of his caliber on defense in the NFL. Both of those aspects are really important to him, and they've resonated with Markevious during his recruitment."

Tech's staff has also pushed the desire to continue to recruit high quality players to push Clemson in the ACC.

"The one thing the staff also told Markevious is that he has an opportunity to team up with quality defensive players and help take down Clemson in the ACC. The opportunity to start his own tradition and leave his mark as one of the top defensive backs to suit up for Virginia Tech is something that Coach Smith and others have pushed as a pitch to Markevious," Banks said.

Banks believes Virginia Tech has a good shot to land Brown if the staff continues their high-effort recruiting.

"They just need to continue pushing. Their message is resonating with Markevious and he is definitely considering Tech as one of his top schools. Whatever school lands him is getting a hard worker both on-and-off the field, and a great person as well."

Brown would like to take official visits before making a commitment decision sometime this fall.