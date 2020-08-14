SI.com
AllHokies
HomeFootballOther SportsBasketballRecruiting
Search

Redshirt-Junior Linebacker Amare Barno Working With Defensive Line in Fall Camp

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster and head coach Justin Fuente have both been vocal advocates of the work ethic and potential of linebacker Amare Barno.

New defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton has also been an advocate for Barno and the versatility he brings to the Virginia Tech defense.

However, heading into the 2020 season, Barno may not be slotted in his original reserve linebacker spot as most expected. The Hokies are loaded at linebacker, with Dax Hollifield, Rayshard Ashby, Keshon Artis, and Alan Tisdale all expected to be in the rotation in some form or fashion. 

Originally, Barno figured to factor in as well as one of the first reserves off the bench behind starters Dax Hollifield and Rayshard Ashby. However, after news that defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt may not play this season due to a family matter, the Hokies are even thinner at defensive end than expected.

As such, the 6'6" 235 lbs. Barno has been working in reps with the defensive line during the early stages of fall camp.

With graduate transfer Justus Reed slotting into one starting defensive end position, it is likely that Emmanuel Belmar starts opposite of Reed, assuming the starting edge rusher position that he occupied for most of last season. Prior to the news that Garbutt was out indefinitely, it was likely that Reed and Garbutt would be the two starting defensive ends with Belmar being the first rotational end off the bench. 

Now, with that rotation spot open, it is likely Barno will figure into the rotation as a reserve defensive end with Mario Kendricks, Jaylen Griffin, and others. If Barno proves he can handle his own at defensive end, there is likely a much better path to playing time for him on the defensive line than there is at linebacker. 

Perhaps that's why the coaching staff is electing to get him some work on the line during camp. Sure there's a need at defensive end, but if it's also a way to get him on the field quicker, all the better.

This will certainly be a situation to continue to monitor as fall camp progresses.

 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone expected to announce college decision this weekend

Boone, who is one of the top offensive lineman on Tech's radar, is expected to announce his decision this weekend

Mike McDaniel

How should we handle COVID-19 and college sports? Good question

There aren't easy solutions, but those in charge have a lot to answer for.

Justin Cates

The ACC opens its search for the next conference commissioner

ACC Commissioner John Swofford is retiring in 2021, and the conference has begun the search to replace him

Bryan Manning

The NCAA establishes a COVID-19 concern hotline

The NCAA has established a COVID-19 hotline for athletes to utilize for concerns over safety protocols

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Golden Arm Award watch list

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Bryan Manning

ACC medical expert believes fall football can be conducted safely

A leading ACC medical expert believes the season can be played safely, which is a big reason for the league's decision to press forward

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech WR Josh Morgan donates kidney to save brother's life

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news involving a former Virginia Tech wide receiver

Bryan Manning

The ACC continues to move forward towards college football this fall

After a wild Tuesday that included the PAC-12 and Big Ten canceling the fall college football season for their respective conferences, the ACC has elected to press forward to play football this fall

Mike McDaniel

Report: ACC continues to gather momentum for a fall football season

While other conferences continue to evaluate best options for the upcoming college football season, the ACC momentum to play continues to gather steam

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech defensive back commit Shawn Asbury II set to enroll early

Asbury II, a 3-star prospect from Stafford, Virginia, will enroll at Virginia Tech in December

Mike McDaniel