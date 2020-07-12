While Virginia Tech football continues to make headlines on the recruiting trail with a slew of recent commitments, Hokies men's basketball remains hard at work during the NCAA dead period as well.

On Saturday, Virginia Tech made the Top 8 for 3-star Pennsylvania guard Gabe Dorsey. Dorsey announced the news on his personal Twitter account.

Dorsey announced Virginia Tech as part of a group that included Penn State, Wake Forest, Harvard, Vanderbilt, Miami, Xavier, and Providence.

Dorsey was awarded with a .9235 rating from the 247Sports composite, making him the seventh-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania, and the 28th-ranked shooting guard nationally for the Class of 2021.

Virginia Tech has yet to add any recruits to the 2021 recruiting class, but boasts two top young guards in the Class of 2020 in Joe Bamisile (Monacan) and Darius Maddox (Oak Hill).

With Wabissa Bede entering his senior year with the Hokies this upcoming season, the Hokies will have room to add another versatile guard to the mix for 2021. Dorsey certainly fits that bill with his length and athleticism.

The 6'6" Dorsey shows tremendous playmaking ability on film and a solid shooting stroke. His style of play fits what head coach Mike Young wants to do with his offenses at Virginia Tech - Dorsey can play either on-the-ball or off-the-ball as a guard, and can create his own shot off the bounce or as a catch-and-shoot player. His potential in the motion offense that Young deploys would be limitless.

It will be interesting to see if Dorsey emerges as a serious candidate to land in the Class of 2021 with Virginia Tech as his recruiting process develops, but it is apparent why the Hokies are interested in him as a prospect.

We'll continue to monitor his recruitment as it develops.