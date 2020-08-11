AllHokies
Virginia Tech Defensive Back Commit Shawn Asbury II Set to Enroll Early

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech defensive back commit Shawn Asbury II will enroll early at Virginia Tech, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Asbury II, a 3-star prospect from Stafford, Virginia, committed to the Hokies back in June. After the Virginia High School League canceled the fall sports season for all schools throughout the commonwealth, Asbury II has elected to graduate early from North Stafford High School and get a head start on preparation for Spring Practice.

The 5'10", 170 lbs. Asbury II has played both cornerback and safety at the high school level, and provides the Hokies with a versatile option in the secondary for years to come. Asbury II has also been key in recruiting other prospects to Virginia Tech for the 2021 class, as he has been active both on social media and behind the scenes in pitching the intrigue of playing for the Hokies with other players.

Asbury II grew up a Virginia Tech fan, and upon being offered a scholarship in mid-June, moved quickly to announce his commitment decision.

"I grew up a VT fan. Being from the state of Virginia, I idolized Michael Vick and watched him growing up. Once I got the scholarship offer, I immediately knew that this was the place for me," Asbury II told All Hokies back in June.

Asbury II is the 39th-rated prospect in the state of Virginia and the 123rd-ranked cornerback prospect nationally for the Class of 2021. He committed to the Hokies over Pittsburgh, JMU, Army, and Buffalo, among others.

