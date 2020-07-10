AllHokies
Virginia Tech Extends Offer to 2022 4-Star Safety Myles Rowser

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech coaching staff is hard at work, continuing to gather talent for the 2021 recruiting class.

But that doesn't mean they're sitting on the sidelines for the Class of 2022. In fact, it appears the staff is already hard at work searching for talent to improve the football program beyond the current recruiting class.

The Hokies have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 4-star safety Myles Rowser out of IMG Academy in Florida, AllHokies.com has learned.

Rowser, a Michigan native, was offered by the Hokies a little over a month ago, and has been in contact with coach Ryan Smith in the early stages of his recruiting process.

Per 247Sports, Rowser already boasts over 20 FBS scholarship offers, and the list is already quite impressive. In addition to Virginia Tech, Rowser has been offered by Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, and others.

Rowser also has received interest from Ohio State in the early stages of his recruiting process.

Rowser, a 6'1", 185 lbs., prospect is rated by 247Sports with a score of 91, which currently slates him as the 18th-best prospect in the state of Florida and the 11th-best safety nationally in the 2022 recruiting class. Although it's early, Rowser is also the 138th-ranked prospect nationally by 247Sports.

It's clear that the Hokies are trying to get their foot in the door at IMG Academy in Florida, which is home to some of the nation's top prospects, as well as former star defensive back Antonio Banks ('93-'96), who coaches at the training center. 

In addition to Rowser, Tech is pushing hard for 2021 4-star cornerback Markevious Brown, who recently named Virginia Tech as part of his Top 5 schools as he nears a commitment decision.

Tech has historically had success out of the state of Florida, and will look for it to continue moving forward as the program pursues some of the nation's top prospects out of IMG Academy.

