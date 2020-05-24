AllHokies
Virginia Tech Extends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star New Jersey Quarterback Tahj Bullock

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies were thought to be set at quarterback in the class of 2021 with 4-star Dematrius Davis in the boat since November.

Well, things changed drastically when Davis backed out of his pledge on May 6. Just over one week later, Davis committed to Auburn.

The Hokies wasted no time in looking at other passers, offering another Lone-Star quarterback, 3-star Lucas Coley, the same day Davis decommitted.

This week, the coaching staff put out another offer, this time to three-star quarterback Tahj Bullock of St. Peters Prep in Jersey City, N.J.

At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Bullock is significantly bigger than Davis. Per 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class. Davis is No. 6, while Coley is No. 19.

Bullock received his offer this week after the coaching staff reviewed his film. He was offered by head coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.

Bullock has good size and athleticism, and is an asset in the running and passing game, though his passing prowess does have room to improve, as he struggles with his accuracy at times on film. However, he has also shown an ability to make all the throws that will be necessary at the next level, and should fit well into Brad Cornelsen's offense.

As of now, it appears Coley and Bullock are Tech’s top priorities at quarterback for the 2021 class. The Hokies will likely send out more offers if both Coley and Bullock either drag their recruitment processes out, or elect to commit elsewhere.

Bullock is expected to choose Rutgers, but apparently his interest in Virginia Tech is strong, too. The Hokies are Bullock’s 12th offer, and perhaps the most influential outside of the in-state favorite Scarlet Knights.

