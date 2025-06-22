Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Three-Star CB Zaevion Cleveland, Second Green Run Commit
The Hokies have notched yet another commitment from 757 football powerhouse, Green Run High School.
Zaevion Cleveland joined his teammate, EDGE Kameron Johnson, in a commitment to the maroon and orange, he announced on his Instagram on Sunday.
He'll join LB Joshua Pittman (Kings Fork), DL Kamdon Gillespie (Mooresville), OT Buddy Wedgam (Woodberry Forrest), and Will Love (Spartanburg) as the Hokies continue to build their next recruiting class.
Cleveland is a consensus three-star cornerback prospect in the 2026 class. He'll have some experienced familiar faces awaiting his arrival in Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Knahlij Harrell, and Zeke Chinwike.
Cleveland's long frame brings him a diversified portfolio in the secondary. He's been thrown into man coverage consistently enough to hold his own on the high school circuit. His height is elite at 6-foot-4, and possesses an eye for the ball, which could get him into trouble in one-on-one situations.
However, the pros don't stop there. Cleveland has held his own against some top-tier talent. The competition he's faced has also revealed his skill in zone coverage, where he could shine on the Hokies. Cleveland could be an effective free safety for the Hokies should they choose to move him off the boundary.
This is where his tape truly stands out. His breakaway speed enables him to recover on plays downfield at an effective rate. His towering frame makes it hard to throw him away without interference. His ball-hawking ability put him at an even greater advantage on mid-to-deep throws.
He showcased his athleticism in the open field as a receiver as well. Watching his offensive tape provides context for the ease of the pick-sixes he made during his junior season.
When his current and future teammate, Kameron Johnson, talked about his commitment to Blacksburg, he had nothing but praise. Johnson was hosted by former Stallion Brodie Adams, crediting the work he and the rest of the familiar faces did to ensure that Virginia Tech was truly home.
"It felt like a family barbeque," Johnson stated. "I've got like five teammates up there, so it's really home now."
Johnson also had praise for newly minted defensive coordinator Sam Seifkes. "He implemented a lot of things that the league does so it's going to prepare me for when I get [to the NFL]," Johnson said.
Cleveland has yet to speak out since his commitment, but it's obvious that whatever the Hokies are doing for these Green Run products is working at an exceptional rate.