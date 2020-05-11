Virginia Tech Football Offers 3-Star Alabama RB Deshun Murrell

The Virginia Tech Hokies have extended a scholarship offer to Deshun Murrell, a 2021 running back prospect out of Centreville, Alabama.

Murrell is a 3-star prospect according to Rivals, but is currently unranked by 247 Sports and ESPN, although that will certainly change in the near future.

The 6'0", 180 lbs. running back burst onto the scene at the high school level this past season at Bibb County High School, where he rushed for 2,174 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to earning Class 5A First Team All-State honors in 2019.

His strength, elusiveness, and ridiculous stat line put him on the radar of several FBS programs, including Duke, Northwestern, Wake Forest, App State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, and now Virginia Tech.

Murrell told Sports Illustrated on Monday that he has also received interest from a handful of Ivy League schools, including Princeton and Yale.

"I first heard from Virginia Tech about three months ago, but their contact with me has really picked up over the last week or so," Murrell told Sports Illustrated.

"It's been primarily Coach Lechtenberg recruiting me, but Coach Fuente has talked to me quite a bit as well. I liked how Coach Fuente reached out to me as the head coach, because that doesn't happen everywhere. I've been in situations at other schools where you have to set up appointments just to talk to some coaches," Murrell said.

Virginia Tech's pitch to Murrell has included discussions about the family atmosphere within the football program, his fit with the offense, and the academics - which are really important to him.

"I'm looking at a variety of factors in my next school outside of just the football aspect, including low student-to-professor ratio, average income of undergrad families, diversity, and average salary of graduates," Murrell told Sports Illustrated.

On the football side, Murrell is looking at aspects such as whether or not he'll have an opportunity to play early, the number of running backs on the roster and in the 2021 recruiting class, and his fit in the offense.

Murrell has a virtual visit scheduled with the Hokies for later this week, and is hoping to be able to see campus when the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

"I'm definitely interested in taking an official visit to VT," he said.

One thing is for certain, Murrell is climbing the board quick at Virginia Tech, as they look to secure a potential diamond in the rough.