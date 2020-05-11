AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Football Offers 3-Star Alabama RB Deshun Murrell

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies have extended a scholarship offer to Deshun Murrell, a 2021 running back prospect out of Centreville, Alabama.

Murrell is a 3-star prospect according to Rivals, but is currently unranked by 247 Sports and ESPN, although that will certainly change in the near future.

The 6'0", 180 lbs. running back burst onto the scene at the high school level this past season at Bibb County High School, where he rushed for 2,174 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to earning Class 5A First Team All-State honors in 2019.

His strength, elusiveness, and ridiculous stat line put him on the radar of several FBS programs, including Duke, Northwestern, Wake Forest, App State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, and now Virginia Tech.

Murrell told Sports Illustrated on Monday that he has also received interest from a handful of Ivy League schools, including Princeton and Yale.

"I first heard from Virginia Tech about three months ago, but their contact with me has really picked up over the last week or so," Murrell told Sports Illustrated.

"It's been primarily Coach Lechtenberg recruiting me, but Coach Fuente has talked to me quite a bit as well. I liked how Coach Fuente reached out to me as the head coach, because that doesn't happen everywhere. I've been in situations at other schools where you have to set up appointments just to talk to some coaches," Murrell said.

Virginia Tech's pitch to Murrell has included discussions about the family atmosphere within the football program, his fit with the offense, and the academics - which are really important to him.

"I'm looking at a variety of factors in my next school outside of just the football aspect, including low student-to-professor ratio, average income of undergrad families, diversity, and average salary of graduates," Murrell told Sports Illustrated.

On the football side, Murrell is looking at aspects such as whether or not he'll have an opportunity to play early, the number of running backs on the roster and in the 2021 recruiting class, and his fit in the offense.

Murrell has a virtual visit scheduled with the Hokies for later this week, and is hoping to be able to see campus when the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

"I'm definitely interested in taking an official visit to VT," he said.

One thing is for certain, Murrell is climbing the board quick at Virginia Tech, as they look to secure a potential diamond in the rough.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech offers 3-star defensive back Tyrell Raby

Raby, who is the cousin of 4-star WR commit Latrell Neville, is gaining serious interest from the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's coaching staff needs to give fans a reason to believe

It's been a tumultuous tenure on and off the field in the Justin Fuente era, and fans of Virginia Tech, now more than ever, need a reason to believe

Ricky LaBlue

by

Dunduin

Virginia Tech adds depth to the WR room with the addition of Kansas transfer Evan Fairs

The Hokies once again dipped their toes into the transfer portal with the addition of Kansas wide receiver Evan Fairs

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: The State of the Virginia Tech Football Program

After Dematrius Davis decommitted earlier this week, Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class is in flux. Can the Hokies recover?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's 2020 running back room is the deepest in years in Blacksburg

With the talent returning to the roster, as well as some major players incoming through the transfer portal, the Virginia Tech running back room will be a strength in 2020

Ryan Hartman

by

BestCates

2021 4-Star QB prospect Dematrius Davis decommits from Virginia Tech

After rumors swirled for weeks around Davis' recruitment, the 4-star quarterback prospect officially decommitted from Virginia Tech on Wednesday

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

NCAA grants new waivers for recruiting during COVID-19 dead period

The NCAA is attempting to provide guidance with new rules during the current COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Coaches and players are obviously not allowed to make physical visits, so flexibility is required from all parties.

Justin Cates

4-Star QB commit Dematrius Davis is gone. What's next for Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class took a turn for the worse on Wednesday afternoon, as top commitment Dematrius Davis decommitted from the Hokies

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech extends scholarship offer to 2021 3-star quarterback Lucas Coley

After news of Dematrius Davis' decommitment on Wednesday, Virginia Tech extended a scholarship to 3-star Texas QB prospect, Lucas Coley

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball to host George Washington in 2020-21 non-conference schedule

George Washington adds another intriguing non-conference opponent to Virginia Tech's 2020-21 basketball schedule

Mike McDaniel