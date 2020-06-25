AllHokies
Hokies Make Final Six for 2021 4-Star DT Tyleik Williams

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies lost their lone defensive tackle commitment from the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday when 3-star Louisiana prospect Tyas Martin decommitted.

However, some potentially good news arrived on Wednesday when 4-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams named his final six schools and Virginia Tech made the cut.

Also included were Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, North Carolina and South Carolina. There are clearly plenty of heavy-hitters in with the Hokies on Williams' recruitment.

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 317-pounder from Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, is one of Tech’s primary recruiting targets for this class. 

There are reasons for the Hokies to feel optimistic about Williams. One is the combination of defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp. Williams has connected well with Teerlinck and Tapp, meaning Virginia Tech will be in this battle until the end.

There is also the depth chart. Williams can clearly see a path to playing early in his career if he chooses the Hokies.

In addition, Williams is friends with fellow class of 2021 recruits Shawn Asbury II and Jalen Stroman. Former players Tim Settle, Reggie Floyd, and Greg Stroman — all Stonewall Jackson alums — could also help the Hokies in this recruitment.

Williams is the No. 120 player in the 2021 class and the No. 5 player in the state of Virginia, per 247Sports. He would be a big addition to Virginia Tech in both talent and perception. 

If Williams commits, he would be the highest-ranked signee from the state of Virginia since Devon Hunter in 2017. 

