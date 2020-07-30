AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Virginia Tech in Contention for JUCO WR Kaedin Robinson, Who Plans to Announce Commitment Today

Mike McDaniel

For all of the trials and tribulations the Virginia Tech football program has endured on the recruiting trail over the last year-and-a-half, there is one area where the coaching staff has excelled:

Junior college transfer recruiting.

Could WR Kaedin Thompson be the latest to join the Hokies from the junior college ranks?

The 6'2", 195 lbs. Robinson caught 37 passes for 879 yards and nine touchdowns for ASA College in New York last season, and as a result has popped on the radar for several schools as a transfer candidate.

Virginia Tech has been in on Robinson for a while, but just officially offered him a scholarship yesterday, one day before his expected announcement date.

In addition to the Hokies, Robinson has also received heavy interest from East Carolina, UCF, and App. State. Robinson will be committing sometime during the day on Thursday.

Robinson would add yet another playmaker to the Virginia Tech offense, as the Hokies attempt to fill the void left by departing wide receiver Damon Hazelton. Robinson has been able to emerge as an impact player in the junior college ranks, and could emerge as a surprise contributor to the Hokies if he chooses Virginia Tech.

Robinson is graded as the third-best wide receiver in the country in the junior college ranks by 247Sports, as he has received a 3-star rating from the service. 

As a junior college transfer, Robinson will be eligible to play for Tech immediately. 

There will be more to come from this story as information becomes available.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The ACC announces 11-game fall football scheduling model

The ACC announced its planned scheduling model this fall on Wednesday, as the league attempts to navigate a COVID-19 college football season

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 3-star Georgia defensive end Cole Nelson to announce commitment decision on Friday

Nelson, who is one of Tech's top targets at defensive end, is set to announce his decision on Friday

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley opts out of college football season, will prepare for NFL Draft

Caleb Farley, one of the best defensive backs in college football and a top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, has opted out of the college football season

Bryan Manning

by

BestCates

A conversation with former Virginia Tech quarterback Bryan Randall: Part I

We spoke with 2004 ACC Player of the Year Bryan Randall. In part one we discussed his time on the Tech basketball team, switching conferences, and Seth Greenberg.

Justin Cates

by

Dunduin

Caleb Farley named one of college football's top players by 247Sports

Caleb Farley named one of college football's top players by 247Sports

Bryan Manning

by

BestCates

2021 3-star Virginia Tech tight end target Jordan Dingle is an SI All-American candidate

Dingle, who is one of the top players in Kentucky for 2021, has the Hokies high on his list

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

2021 Virginia Tech target Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate

Jack Hollifield, the younger brother of Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

by

bmanning4

After landing Georgia's Malachi Thomas last week, could Georgia DE Cole Nelson be next?

The Hokies are looking to land another Georgia prospect as he nears his commitment decision

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

2021 Virginia Tech linebacker target Jordan Poole is an SI All-American candidate

Poole, who is down to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and NC State, is expected to announce his commitment decision sometime in the near future

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 Virginia Tech defensive end target Landyn Watson is an SI All-American candidate

Watson, a defensive end from Hutto, Texas, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel