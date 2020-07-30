For all of the trials and tribulations the Virginia Tech football program has endured on the recruiting trail over the last year-and-a-half, there is one area where the coaching staff has excelled:

Junior college transfer recruiting.

Could WR Kaedin Thompson be the latest to join the Hokies from the junior college ranks?

The 6'2", 195 lbs. Robinson caught 37 passes for 879 yards and nine touchdowns for ASA College in New York last season, and as a result has popped on the radar for several schools as a transfer candidate.

Virginia Tech has been in on Robinson for a while, but just officially offered him a scholarship yesterday, one day before his expected announcement date.

In addition to the Hokies, Robinson has also received heavy interest from East Carolina, UCF, and App. State. Robinson will be committing sometime during the day on Thursday.

Robinson would add yet another playmaker to the Virginia Tech offense, as the Hokies attempt to fill the void left by departing wide receiver Damon Hazelton. Robinson has been able to emerge as an impact player in the junior college ranks, and could emerge as a surprise contributor to the Hokies if he chooses Virginia Tech.

Robinson is graded as the third-best wide receiver in the country in the junior college ranks by 247Sports, as he has received a 3-star rating from the service.

As a junior college transfer, Robinson will be eligible to play for Tech immediately.

There will be more to come from this story as information becomes available.