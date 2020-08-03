AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Virginia Tech Lands 18th Commitment of 2021 Recruiting Class as Tennessee OL Bryce Goodner Pledges the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies have landed the 18th commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, as Tennessee offensive lineman Bryce Goodner has announced his pledge to the Hokies.

Goodner's commitment continues the strong momentum for the Hokies on the recruiting trail, as Virginia Tech has now landed seven prospects since the beginning of July.

Goodner's recruitment was a bit slow to develop with Virginia Tech. Tech's coaching staff, led by assistant coach Vance Vice, has been in contact with Goodner for quite some time, but was patient in their evaluation process.

Goodner, who was an all-state guard in Tennessee a year ago, as well as the Region 2 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year, but has flown under the radar from major recruiting services. The 6'3", 300 lbs. Goodner can clearly play, but with COVID-19 running rampant, the opportunity for full evaluation of Goodner by various schools and recruiting services became a much more difficult task.

However, Virginia Tech's staff became more and more comfortable in their evaluation of Goodner as time went by, leading to his official offer administered over the weekend by the Hokies.

While Goodner has received several FBS offers to date, Virginia Tech is one of his first Power 5 offers. Although his recruitment was slow to develop, the Hokies hope that they got in early on a diamond in the rough for the 2021 recruiting class.

It is expected that Goodner will be ranked by most recruiting services in the near future - most likely as a mid-tier 3-star prospect. 

He projects as a guard at the collegiate level, and could pop as a surprise contributor in the near future for Virginia Tech football.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley discusses opt out with Football Morning in America

Caleb Farley spoke with Football Morning in America about his decision to leave Virginia Tech.

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

With 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole nearing a decision, can the Hokies close?

Jordan Poole is once again approaching a possible decision date. Can the Hokies close?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech offers 2021 Tennessee offensive lineman Bryce Goodner

Goodner, who has been hearing from Virginia Tech for a while, finally received a scholarship offer from the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech continues its pursuit of three top 2021 Texas targets

After landing Da'Wain Lofton at the end of July, the Hokies look to continue the push to establish a secondary recruiting pipeline in Texas

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech target Robbie Ouzts is an SI All-American candidate

Ouzts, who has emerged as one of Virginia Tech's top targets, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech target Alton McCaskill is an SI All-American candidate

McCaskill, a high 3-star running back, has Virginia Tech in good position on his list of schools

Mike McDaniel

With Caleb Farley opting out, Jermaine Waller becomes ACC's top corner, per the ACC Digital Network

With Caleb Farley opting out of the college football season, the ACC Digital Network ranks Jermaine Waller as the ACC's top corner

Bryan Manning

2021 3-star Georgia defensive end Cole Nelson commits to Virginia Tech

The Hokies close a torrent July on the recruiting trail with the addition of 3-star Georgia defensive end Cole Nelson

Mike McDaniel

by

MatthewMcGavic

Hokie Hangover Podcast: Caleb Farley opts out and the ACC releases its football scheduling model

In a brand new Hokie Hangover, we discuss the Caleb Farley opt out, as well as the ACC schedule for the 2020 season

Mike McDaniel

A conversation with former Virginia Tech Quarterback Bryan Randall: Part II

This time we chat about the 2004 season, Justin Fuente, and what it will take for the Hokies to return to winning ACC Championships.

Justin Cates