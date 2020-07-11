Virginia Tech Lands Commitment of 2021 3-Star Virginia Linebacker Isi Etute

Virginia Tech added a Class of 2021 commitment for the second straight Saturday, as the Hokies received the pledge of 3-star Virginia Beach, Virginia linebacker Isi Etute.

Etute chose Tech over his other two finalists, NC State and West Virginia.

The 6'3", 205 lbs. Etute is the first true inside linebacker to commit to Virginia Tech for the 2021 recruiting class. He joins 3-star Maryland outside linebacker Will Johnson as the second true linebacker of the recruiting class for Tech.

3-star Virginia prospect Keli Lawson, who is classified as an athlete, may also see time at linebacker for the Hokies in the future, but could play a number of spots on defense due to his versatility.

Virginia Tech's coaching staff has received plenty of criticism for not recruiting the state of Virginia well in the past. While Virginia Tech has yet to pull in elite-level prospects from the state for the 2021 class, the coaching staff has put a greater emphasis on in-state recruiting of late. Etute is the 13th verbal commitment of the 2021 class for Virginia Tech, and the fifth from the state of Virginia.

Etute boasts speed and athleticism on film that brings additional versatility to the Virginia Tech linebacker room. For Justin Hamilton's new-look defense, the Hokies are looking for hybrid-type players who can line up all over the defense and play multiple spots. Much like Lawson, Etute fits the bill of what Hamilton wants in Virginia Tech's new-look linebacker corps.

Etute has received a .8255 rating from the 247Sports composite, and is 51st-ranked player from the state of Virginia and the 65th-ranked inside linebacker overall for the Class of 2021.