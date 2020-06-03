Virginia Tech Lands Commitment of 2021 German Offensive Lineman Danijel Miletic

German 2021 2-star prospect Danijel Miletic announced today that he has committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Miletic is a 6’4’’ 290 pound offensive guard from Germany. He is the Tech's first commit on the offensive line of the 2021 class, as well as the first international commit. He has played in Germany for the Darmstadt Diamonds.

Miletic currently has a 2-star ranking of 77 from 247's in-house rankings, and is ranked as the number 2 player coming out of the country of Germany. The Hokies offer only came a week ago on May 27th, showing that this recruitment of Miletic moved quickly.

Miletic also received offers from East Carolina and UCF, but Tech was his first offer at the FBS level. Other power 5 schools were lurking and considering making a run at this fast-rising prospect, but Miletic shut the door here with an early commitment to Virginia Tech.

Miletic has lacked widespread exposure here in the states, but he does boast the size and intangibles to come over and compete for a spot on the offensive line. His limited film shows a guy with a ton of potential and obvious strength.

He was a member of PPI which is one of Europe’s premier recruiting groups for American Football. Former Cincinnati Bengals OL coach Paul Alexander sung Miletic’s praises as he reacted to his commitment on Twitter:

Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice will have an interesting project on his hands here with Miletic, but his size and strength are unteachable. He will have some adapting to do when he comes over to the states, but will be an asset to the Hokies' rotation on the line for years to come.