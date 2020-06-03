AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Lands Commitment of 2021 German Offensive Lineman Danijel Miletic

Ryan Hartman

German 2021 2-star prospect Danijel Miletic announced today that he has committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies. 

Miletic is a 6’4’’ 290 pound offensive guard from Germany. He is the Tech's first commit on the offensive line of the 2021 class, as well as the first international commit. He has played in Germany for the Darmstadt Diamonds.

Miletic currently has a 2-star ranking of 77 from 247's in-house rankings, and is ranked as the number 2 player coming out of the country of Germany. The Hokies offer only came a week ago on May 27th, showing that this recruitment of Miletic moved quickly. 

Miletic also received offers from East Carolina and UCF, but Tech was his first offer at the FBS level. Other power 5 schools were lurking and considering making a run at this fast-rising prospect, but Miletic shut the door here with an early commitment to Virginia Tech.

Miletic has lacked widespread exposure here in the states, but he does boast the size and intangibles to come over and compete for a spot on the offensive line. His limited film shows a guy with a ton of potential and obvious strength. 

He was a member of PPI which is one of Europe’s premier recruiting groups for American Football. Former Cincinnati Bengals OL coach Paul Alexander sung Miletic’s praises as he reacted to his commitment on Twitter: 

Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice will have an interesting project on his hands here with Miletic, but his size and strength are unteachable. He will have some adapting to do when he comes over to the states, but will be an asset to the Hokies' rotation on the line for years to come.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Quarterbacks

The quarterback position is poised to be the strongest in years for Virginia Tech heading into the new football season

Stephen Newman

WATCH: 3-Star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll discusses VT commitment with SI All-American

Virginia Tech landed the commitment of 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll over the weekend. He discussed his decision with SI All-American.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies showing interest in Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts

With one open scholarship spot available, Virginia Tech continues to inquire of players within the transfer portal

Jay Anderson

2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll commits to Virginia Tech

One of Virginia Tech's top 2021 defensive line targets announced his commitment to the Hokies on Sunday afternoon

Mike McDaniel

An interview with former Virginia Tech wide receiver Dyrell Roberts: Part I

The former Virginia Tech wide receiver is currently coaching at Western Illinois. In Part I of our interview, we discussed picking the Hokies, his desire to get into coaching, and how Frank Beamer influenced him.

Justin Cates

A path for Reggie Floyd to make the Arizona Cardinals roster

As Reggie Floyd joins the Arizona Cardinals, what is his most realistic path to making the roster?

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 3-star South Carolina RB Chance Black

With the commitment of Black, Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail in the month of May

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball in contact with Indiana graduate transfer Justin Smith

With one open roster spot, Virginia Tech is once again in the transfer market, with reports that they've been in contact with former Indiana forward Justin Smith

Jay Anderson

Virginia Tech makes final three schools for 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll

Virginia Tech has been in the mix for a number of defensive ends for the 2021 class, and Mattheus Carroll is the latest that the Hokies have their eyes on

Bryan Manning

Can Jalen Stroman's commitment turn the tide for Northern Virginia recruiting for Virginia Tech?

After the commitment of Jalen Stroman to Virginia Tech, will the Hokies be able to gain more traction recruiting in one of the state of Virginia's most fertile recruiting grounds - NoVA?

Stephen Newman